Darche returns to Super Bowl as a team physician with Kansas City Chiefs | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Kansas City drove to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years with a 35-24 AFC title win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. On February 2 in Miami, the Chiefs will compete against the San Francisco 49ers, who sent the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC final.

The six foot, 242 pound Darche was a striking linebacker for five seasons at McGill University in Montreal and served as his last two team captain while attending medical school. After being selected by Toronto in the third round of the ’99 CFL draft, Darche spent a season with the Argonauts before joining the Seahawks.

Darche played six seasons in Seattle before spending his last two NFL campaigns with Kansas City (2007-08). He remains McGill’s leader in tackles (272) and completed his medical training after his retirement as a player.

Darche is not the only Canadian doctor with the Chiefs.

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, born in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., Graduated from McGill medical school in 2018.

Ryan Hunter, a second attacking lineman from North Bay, Ont., Is also on the active roster of Kansas City.

Duvernay-Tardif and Darche have become good friends, but the latter does not offer players Super Bowl advice.

“I think they can look more at other (current) players who have been there,” he said. “I think the only thing that is useful is that someone tells you (week of the Super Bowl) is a very different week.

“You will have a lot of distractions and the game will feel a bit uncomfortable because it is the biggest of the year, but it is the least crowd noise you will hear.” Eventually it prepares for a new game. “

What most reminds Darche of his Super Bowl experience is how hard it was to overcome the loss.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I remember waking up the next morning with the feeling that you wanted to throw up and that it takes a while to come over.

“You lose a game in the pros and it hurts. You want to win for you, your team, but usually if you lose one, you are a bit upset and you go on. You are a professional, you are paid to win the next and to concentrate on what you have to do. But the Super Bowl almost takes you back to high school or college and really only plays for you and your friends. You play purely for love of the game and I think it is the game that brings you back to that feeling. “

Darche said it was a former Chiefs player who helped him relieve his new role at the club.

“If boys have something to do with something or something happens, I get it,” he said. “I understand what their concerns, expectations and expectations are.

“At certain times of the season I understand what kind of grind it can be. Whatever they go through, I’ve been there and seen it. “

Darche earned an NFC championship ring with Seattle, although it has been a while since he actually wore it. If he gets a Super Bowl ring with Kansas City, Darche isn’t sure if he’s wearing it.

“Well, if I got a ring, we’ll see,” he said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 24, 2020.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press