Dante Exum to join Matthew Dellavedova after apparent trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Loading...

Dante Exum has had limited opportunities this season with Jazz.Credit:AP

The 24-year-old has suffered knee, shoulder and ankle injuries in a frustrating NBA career, but when he's in great shape, he has shown his skills as a goalkeeper at competent double meaning.

Exum has averaged just 5.7 points in 215 career games, with 68 starts.

This season, he has only played 83 minutes in 11 appearances and has made a paltry 2.2 points average with Jazz coach Quin Snyder reluctant to use Exum's talents despite a lack of output from their bench.

Exum, likely a member of next year's Olympic campaign, will face young backcourt duo Darius Garland and Collin Sexton as well as Dellavedova for minutes in Cleveland.

His debut with the Cavaliers could take place later this week against Boston or Minnesota.

Prior to Tuesday's games, Cleveland struggles in the East with an 8-21 record while the Jazz are 18-11 and among the Western Conference contenders dotted with 39, stars.

The Exum trade is the first in the league since Russell Westbrook's move to Houston from Oklahoma City to Chris Paul more than four months ago, ending the NBA's biggest commercial drought since 1968.

AAP