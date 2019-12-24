Dante Exum-Jordan Clarkson officially marketed

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The exchange that will send Dante Exum and draft picks from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson is official.

The Jazz and the Cavaliers announced the exchange on Tuesday morning after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Monday night. The two draft picks that Cleveland will receive are a 2022 second round pick through San Antonio and a 2023 second round pick through Golden State.

Both recruited in 2014 (Exum was the fifth overall pick, Clarkson 46), Clarkson has appeared in 196 more career games than Exum after playing collegially in Missouri. The 6-foot 4-inch and 192-pound Clarkson has averaged 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the course of his career.

Exum has averaged 5.7 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game in his career.