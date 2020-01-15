Danone US yogurt chief 'bullish' despite the broader struggles of the segment

Because the US $ 7.2 billion yogurt room is meant to rediscover the long-term growth that has fueled the dairy treat for most of the past decade, Pedro Silveira, president of yogurt for Danone North America, said he “very remains optimistic about the prospects of his company as it rolls out new products that address trends that are popular with consumers.

Danone’s market share in the North American yogurt category grew from 27% in 2007-2008 when the company was number 2, to more than 33% in 2019 and, according to the company, positioned it as the market leader. While the share fell slightly to 32.9% in the third quarter that ended on September 30, before it recently returned to 33.1% at the end of 2019, Silveira expressed optimism that its newest product launches prepared Danone for future growth in a busy American yogurt market.

“You could look at a specific date within this kind of long time frame and then you might not get the results you want, but in the long run we start seeing the results in the right place,” Silveira Food Dive told. “This is precisely because some of the seeds we planted at the beginning of the year, at the end (2018), are now happening a bit and that is what makes me feel very bullish for 2020.”

This year Danone is unveiling yogurt products that respond to consumer demand for less sugar or alternative sweetener options, different textures and more vegetable varieties. Unlike other yogurt companies, Danone has focused on having each of its yogurt brands defined a specific sub-category, such as probiotics with Activia, Oikos for Greek yogurt and Danimals for children. Now it takes over those brands and incorporates other popular trends, such as vegetable, low sugar and portability, without losing the defining characteristic.

In 2020, Oikos responds to the nut butter trend with almond butter – an offer that uses honey and maple for its sweeteners instead of sugar – and a drinkable energy option with lots of protein, potassium and calcium and as much caffeine as a cup of coffee. For the Activia brand it introduces versions with less sugar and new flavors, a drinkable smoothie and a dairy-free option made with almond milk. And Two Good, the yogurt with two grams of sugar that made $ 68.4 million in sales during the first year on the market in 2019, will debut a Greek low-fat product.

“There is always something new” in the yogurt, Silveira said. “You see this kind of portfolio transform over time and the most important thing is to keep this thing moving. You can’t keep your eye off the ball.”

Danone is not the only company that is expanding its yoghurt offer to more trendy niches. The Greek yoghurt giant Chobani recently combined its low-fat Greek yoghurt with nut butters, introduced a non-dairy version and rolled out oats-based products. In recent years, General Mills’ struggling brand Yoplait has introduced a variety of French-style glass jars, Oui by Yoplait and YQ by Yoplait, made with ultra-filtered milk and less sugar. Last summer, the grain giant announced plans to distribute a line of lactose-free yogurt and a single grain of probiotics together with GoodBelly.

The yogurt industry as a whole knows that it must continue to innovate, especially when popular categories such as traditional and Greek are struggling. Revenues have dropped nearly $ 384 million in traditional yogurt since November 2015 to around $ 3 billion a year, according to data provided by Nielsen. The Greek faced even sharper drops from around $ 460 million to nearly $ 3.2 billion.

The bright spots in yogurt are Icelandic and non-dairy varieties, each of which has experienced compound annual growth of around 45% over the past four years. But despite their strong growth, Nielsen said Icelandic accounts for only 2.4% of total yoghurt sales, while vegetable varieties control 2.9%, making it difficult for them to compensate for the declines in other areas.

Ioannis Pontikis, an analyst from Morningstar, said in an email to Food Dive that increasing competition in yogurt in general has led to downward pressure on prices because companies want to gain an advantage. As a result, companies such as Danone are focusing their efforts on children’s yogurt, probiotics and vegetable, which are still growing.

“We expect Danone to sharpen its focus on those more trendy segments in the future, with a strategy to introduce and distribute more of the most successful yogurt products / innovations nationwide,” Pontikis said.

Silveira told Food Dive that despite some struggles in recent years for the category, the yogurt segment remains vibrant as innovation attracts consumers to the popular dairy and vegetable product. IRI data provided by Danone showed that in the last 13 weeks ending December 29, sales in the yogurt category grew by 0.9%, while Danone jumped by 1.5%.

“The most important thing is that those who are going to win are those who are true to the need for yogurt, namely that it must be healthy, it must be tasty,” Silveira said. “We cannot compromise on taste. Consumers, they will not repeat themselves if you go into those grow rooms … (and if) we do not deliver any taste. I think this is the most important element that will determine (determine) who is is going to win and who is going to lose in this game. “