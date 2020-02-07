Danny Rose criticizes Jose Mourinho for not having the same chances as Tottenham rivals after fleeing Newcastle – The Sun.

DANNY ROSE believes he has no choice but to leave Tottenham after Jose Mourinho excluded him from his first-team plans.

The left-back from England sealed a move to Newcastle in January after falling out of favor with the Portuguese.

Danny Rose sealed a January loan switch to NewcastleCredit: Rex Features

Rose was limited to just five appearances under the gaffer after his appointment on November 20.

And he believes he felt lifted up by the manager and knew that his time at the club was over.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “I feel that I haven’t been given as many opportunities as everyone else on the backline.

“I wanted to play for him.

“I knew after a month [after Mourinho joined] that I would never play again. It was difficult to exercise because I knew I would not play.

“It didn’t work, but full respect for him and what he does in the club. He took the club 12 points behind Chelsea [now in fourth place] and now there are four.”

“I have to be honest, I thought I would keep playing.”

Rose made his Toon debut in an 11-minute game against Norwich last week and hopes to become a regular with Steve Bruce.

And he wants to play week after week to assert himself in Gareth Southgate’s 2020 plans.

He added: “I got the chance to play week after week.

“I want to play football again – I want to stand in the window with the euros in summer.

“If I go to Newcastle and you are doing well, you may think that I will be expected to do that.

But if I’m not feeling well, you might think Tottenham was right to let me go. I have a lot of experience with it, but I am confident in my skills and I know that I will do well. “

Jose Mourinho was delighted to see the back of RoseCredit: Rex Features

