Danny Levi will move to Manly Sea Eagles after leaving Newcastle Knights

The club released a statement on Tuesday announcing the release, which will take effect immediately.

“The knights wish Danny, fiancee Kimberly and daughter Nylah all the best for the future,” the statement said.

Levi was targeted by Manly to fill the shoes of Manase Fainu, who was paused by the NRL over a suspected knife stab in October due to the innocent decommissioning policy. Fainu is also recovering from a serious shoulder injury that has made his future more uncertain.

As a result of an injury operation, Fainu was excused from his last trial on December 16. He faces several charges in connection with the incident at a Mormon church dance, where the police claim that Fainu attacked a 24-year-old man while fighting a 10cm knife. The victim was left with a punctured lung.

The 21-year-old did not plead guilty to injuring a person with the intention of causing serious bodily harm, insults and reckless serious bodily harm in society, and is unlikely to be brought to justice until the middle of the year.

He was also excused from his next trial on February 3.