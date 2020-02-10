Danny Healy Rae apologizes for the comments “To hell with the planet”

Independent Kerry politician Danny Healy Rae has apologized for yesterday’s comments.

In viral comments yesterday Healy Rae said to Virgin Media News: “To hell with the planet and the guy who says we have to save the planet and forget people!

“I’m not one of those people. I don’t apologize to anyone, anywhere.”

“To hell with the planet and the guys who say we have to save the planet and forget the people! I’m not one of those people. I don’t apologize to anyone, anywhere.”

Danny Healy Rae talks to @ZaraKing, who wants to secure a place in #Kerry in # GE2020 #VMNews pic.twitter.com/31S56nNRpg

– Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) February 9, 2020

The statements also led to a brief conflict between him and the Greens candidate, Cleo Murphy.

Mr. Healy Rae – who is expected to be re-elected today – apologized for comments this afternoon at the Killarney Count Center.

“I haven’t slept in three weeks,” Danny Healy-Rae apologizes for saying “to hell with the planet.” # GE2020 #Kerry pic.twitter.com/7W1y5mXDOk

– Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) February 10, 2020

He said: “Of course we have to take care of the planet – but we also have to take care of our people and be fair to people.

“I trust this will clarify the situation. I haven’t slept in three weeks – or one of our supporters – because I was afraid and (the count is still ongoing).

“I apologize again to everyone or anyone I have offended. I said it out of context – we have to take care of our planet, but we also have to be fair to our people.”

Reporting by Niall Colbert and Stephen McNeice