Danny Garcia defeats Ivan Redkach, Jarrett Hurd wins

Two-part world champion Danny “Swift Garcia scored a dominant win against Ivan“ El Terrible ”Redkach in the WBC welterweight division on Saturday evening. At SHOWTIME in the Barclays Center, home of BROOKLYN BOXING, he was presented live by Premier Boxing Champions.

“I would like to thank Team Garcia and all of my Brooklyn fans who came to see me fight,” said Garcia after he was announced the winner.

Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) was sharp from the start and found a place for his right hand against the aggressive south paw Redkach (23-5-1, 18 KOs). Garcia kept Redkach tired of his insult by underlining his combinations with his left hook.

Redkach’s offense concentrated on leading a straight left hand to the center part of Garcia, which he was able to place effectively at times. In the course of the fight, Garcia found more holes in Redkach’s defense, stumbled over Redkach with a left hook in round four, and hit him late in round five with straight right hands.

Garcia continued to dominate round seven, landing numerous blows that caused blood to drip from Redkach’s left eye. Garcia’s dominance continued in the last round and, according to CompuBox, ended with advantages across the board. Garcia landed 51% of his power punches, Redkach only 88 punches and Redkach over 100 punches.

“I thought the referee would stop it because I felt I was going to punish him,” said Garcia. “He’s a tough guy, he was hanging out there, I wanted the knockout, but I didn’t understand it. I feel like I’ve boxed smartly, and I feel like I needed that after that release. I really wanted the KO, but I accept that.

“I’m not going to lie, I felt good, but I didn’t feel good. I lost a lot of weight for this fight, so maybe that played a role. After a long break and only losing so much weight. I have eight Lost about 25 pounds for weeks. “

Garcia Vs. Redkach Undercard Replay

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest MMA Frenzy MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egog1undUdQ (/ embed)

After 12 rounds, the judges agreed and gave Garcia twice the decisive lead of 118-110 and 117-111.

“I promised myself to stay in the gym and stay in shape now,” said Garcia. “I felt regular, but when I got on the scales a few weeks ago, I was like” woah “. So maybe that did matter, maybe not. I don’t make excuses. I didn’t feel good, but I did felt good. “

“It was a very good experience for me,” said Redkach. “He never hurt me and I could learn a lot. I am grateful that my team put me in this position and I will continue to grow from here. I go back to the gym and get stronger and better. I am grateful for the experience against Danny Garcia. I will go back and get much better. “

After the fight, Garcia targeted the welterweight elite, including world champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBA champion Manny Pacquiao.

“Either or (Spence or Pacquiao),” said Garcia. “I would like to have each of these fights. My style looks great against both fighters. “

The co-main event consisted of former world champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd, who returned to the ring for the first time since his defeat to reach a unanimous decision over Francisco “Chia” Santana in her 10-round super welterweight competition ,

“We said goodbye to the Julian Williams fight,” said Hurd. “We got out of here, we had a long break and we got the job done.”

This was Hurd’s first fight with his new head coach, Kay Koroma, with whom he trained in Colorado, and which took him away from his home in Accokeek, Maryland for the first time before a fight broke out. Hurd wanted to improve his defense and use his size and advantage to dominate with his push.

“There was definitely no frustration,” said Hurd. “We didn’t want to go from head to toe and we didn’t want this to be a risky fight.”

Hurd was able to control much of the fight from the outside and landed 80 shots during the fight, giving a 22% connection. It also proved elusive in the ring and allowed Santana to land only five shots during the fight. However, Santana was able to enforce his style in various places by moving Hurd from a distance and jazzing him up with combinations that were interrupted by straight right hands.

Santana’s style, however, made him vulnerable to Hurd’s counterattacks, which he made the most of in round five and countered with numerous straight right hands that rocked Santana constantly. Santana’s 737 beats brought the pace of Hurds 684 up, but Hurd’s 34% connection rate was higher than Santana’s 13%.

Hurd continued to use his feet and dodged the stormy Santana before finally stopping his performance by dropping Santana in the final moments of the fight, first injuring him with a left hook and then placing him on the mat with an overcut.

“In the last lap, I wanted to get ahead and close it hard, but I got a bit careless for a second,” said Santana. “When boxing, you have to focus on every second of every lap. He caught me with a good shot. “

Santana was able to get up and see the last bell, but Hurd was the winner on all three cards, twice with 97-92 and 99-90.

“We want the belts,” said Hurd. “We want the best. I’m not quite sure what the next step will be, but we want the belts. “

In the opening game of SHOWTIME Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton (18: 0, 8 KOs) from Philadelphia celebrated a unanimous decision win against previously unbeaten Arnold Khegai (16: 1: 1, 10 KOs) in his WBO title eliminator in the Super bantamweight.

Fulton established his thrust as his best weapon out of the opening frame and consistently pressed his left hand on Khegai to force his stubborn opponent to hesitate on his way in. Fulton landed 25% of his strikes, connecting to 83 compared to Khegais 28.

“That’s what I’m doing,” said Fulton. “I use my push. I tried to use the thrust all night and win the fight behind the thrust. I have shown that I am ready for the next world championship. “

Khegai tried to fire power often and early, aimed at the body and tried to end his combos with a left hook. Although he could force Fulton to retreat to the corner often, he was unable to take advantage of it because Fulton was able to strategically capture and slow down Khegai’s offense.

In the course of the fight, Fulton increased its activity and mixed in leaded hooks and body shots to make Khegai hesitate further. Khegai’s frustration seemed to increase as the fight continued, as his output decreased after chasing Fulton in the ring. While Khegai was the more active puncher over 12 rounds, throwing 649 at Fultons 535, Fulton landed 182 punches compared to Khegai’s 123.

“I felt great against a tough opponent,” said Fulton. “I stayed at boxing, kept him from the game and got a win. I knew he was a stubborn customer, so I just had to stay calm. “

While Khegai landed some strong shots in the championship rounds, Fulton was too elusive and was never injured by Khegai when he won twice with 116-112 and 117-111.

“It feels good to get this win,” said Fulton. “We went through tough times and battled tough opponents. I’m proud of my team to stay together. We’re Philly strong. I want this world title. I’ll train even harder for my next performance. So if I put in more effort I am ready. “

Before the main card, SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN streamed live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page and saw District Heights, Maryland’s prospect Keeshawn Williams (19-0, 9 KOs) made a highly competitive unanimous decision on Japan’s Gaku Takahashi ( 16-11-1, 8 KOs) in their eight-round welterweight affair. Williams, who is coached by Barry Hunter, triumphed on all three cards with 80-72, 79-73 and 78-74.

The aspiring Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson, who dominated Antonio Hernandez on the way to a unanimous decision, was also unbeaten in the streaming campaigns. Born in Baltimore, who is coached by Calvin Ford, won three times with 59-55 points after six laps in the middleweight division.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING tripleader on Saturday will be repeated on Monday at 10:00 p.m. ET / PT on SHOWTIME EXTREME.