EastEnders will kill a main character in his upcoming episodes for the 35th anniversary and the victim’s identity was “a real shock” for the cast, according to Mick Carter actor Danny Dyer.

Dyer told RadioTimes.com that the anniversary tranches are “massive” and “some of the best episodes [EastEnders] ever made”.

Next month, the BBC One Soap will record three and a half decades on-screen with an act involving a riverboat party in a disaster that results in the death of a major player in Albert Square.

“It was a real shock to everyone, honestly,” Dyer said of the victim’s identity when he spoke on the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2020.

“It’s really powerful stuff, and we’re trying to get a message out, and sometimes when you do, you really have to go full throttle.”

Talk about the surprise death beforehand RadioTimes.comMax Bowden, actor from Ben Mitchell, said: “It could be any of us! The great thing about the 35th is that literally everyone is involved in EastEnders.

“There are so many stories connected, our producers Kate Oates and Jon Sen did really well and brought everything together to create a real highlight.”

Who will lose their lives Phil Mitchell? Whitney Dean? Ian Beale? Martin Fowler? Maybe even Mick himself?

Dyer would of course not be pulled … although we only have a few short weeks to wait to find out. Waiting kills us …

Interview with Flora Carr

