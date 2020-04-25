Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza to star in LITTLE DEMON Animated Series at FX – GeekTyrant

Actors Danny DeVito, known for his thousands of roles over the years from Taxi to Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Aubrey Plaza, also known for many wonderful roles such as Parks and Recreation and Legion, they are working together to turn vocal characters into a new animated series for FX called Little Devil.

The show is being created by Plaza and her longtime collaborators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla, who refer to themselves as “the Terrorist Team” along with Plaza. The group produces pilots and a comedy sketch, and have been collaborating for years.

Here is the description of the series, courtesy of Variety:

(Little Demon) follows a reluctant mother (Plaza) who, 13 years after she is impregnated by the Devil (DeVito), wants to live a normal life in Delaware with her daughter. However, she is constantly disturbed by terrible forces, including Satan, who is trying to keep his daughter’s soul.

DeVito’s daughter, Lucy DeVito, will narrate Plaza’s Antichrist passage.

This sounds like a fun project that is okay for these comedians. It will be great to get some new comics after this pandemic is complete. I’m glad that people out there are coming up with new content that we will enjoy. Will you be checking out Little Demon?