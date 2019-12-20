Danny Brown says he can't play Grand Theft Auto V, a game he's in

Loading...

Danny Brown is a rapper at first, but he's also committed to other jobs, including working on Grand Theft Auto V. While it's the most profitable entertainment product ever, Brown hasn't spent much time playing the game (which he recently did has curated a new radio station). In fact, he says he can't "play it" because of his commitment.

Brown said in an interview recently: "But I can't play the new one. It's hard when I'm involved. It's amazing, I hate hearing my own voice. It's funny, it makes me a little shy. (…) Music is different for me for some reason. Maybe it's because I've been doing it for so long, but I don't care about music. Hearing myself in Grand Theft Auto was just so incredibly surreal. I know not whether I should enjoy myself or shed a tear (laughs). I don’t want to get emotional when playing a video game. "

He also talked about how he first came into contact with the game and said: "I was always cool with the boys at Rockstar. I played the lifeguard in Grand Theft Auto V (laughs). I was in touch with them Connected when I was with my previous manager before Dart (Parker). It was forever. The process was hectic. I was on tour. You have to do what you have to do when it comes to Grand Theft Auto is acting. It's one of the best things in media history. "

Brown takes his voice-over work very seriously when he said, “There was a time when I really tried, auditions and all. But this is a really competitive game! A few people get a lot of jobs. When I get stuff like this, it's them who grab Danny Brown. It's less about my voice-over talent. But I'm learning and trying to do better. I want to do that. I put my best foot forward. I don't treat it as a game or a side project. I am very committed. "

