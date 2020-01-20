Danna Paola's sister does very sexy exercises

Little by little, Vania Rivera gets followers on Instagram

It seems that the success is that singer Danna Paola has obtained thanks to the series “The elite” has helped her sister, Vania Rivera, which has involuntarily become very present on social networks.

The beautiful girl has now published a black and white photo that shows her with leggings that train in the gym; Vania wrote the message “remember why you started” next to the image.

Vania is an influencer who loves a healthy lifestyle and in just a few days she has added three thousand followers to her Instagram account, where she already has a total of 120 thousand.

