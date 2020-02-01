Daniher is returning from Ireland, but there is no timeframe to return “

“You [medical staff] are monitoring Joey. He is really good at his rehab,” said Parish.

“He still brings a positive attitude to the group, that’s all we can expect from him.

“I don’t think there is a time for it … but hopefully we can get him out of there soon and take a few hangers and [kick] goals for us.”

The bombers ran a successful camp in Coffs Harbor last month, where coach John Worsfold and waiting coach Ben Rutton refined their partnership.

An interesting point this season will be how the two understand each other and how roles and responsibilities are divided. Worsfold will step down at the end of the season.

“‘Woosh’ and ‘Truck’ also switched roles, giving feedback, and they work really well together,” said Parish.

“We got a lot out of this camp. A lot about our culture and a lot more about our training and systems for this year.”

The 22-year-old congregation moved into midfield in the second half of last season and hopes to strengthen this role at the beginning of the new season.

He made a 21-fold career high in 2019 and worked with new assistant coach Blake Caracella, who has played a key role in Richmond’s two premierships over the past three seasons.