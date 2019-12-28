Daniel was abroad when he was alerted to an intruder

Loading...

"I'm pretty annoyed that these people are allowed to show up at my property when I'm not home and without notice, tearing up my front yard, breaking into my house and sticking a giant horror in it in a particularly sloppy fashion," he said. said. "And then throw their hands up and say" not my problem "."

A spokesperson for Vodafone, Ribarovski's Internet service provider, said the facility did not follow the guidelines set by NBN Co.

"An appointment for an NBN technician to perform the NBN installation of Mr. Ribarovski was made on his behalf by Vodafone on September 16," she said. "Unknowingly or without the knowledge of the client, the work was done outside the agreed deadline."

A spokesperson for NBN Co said the equipment was installed correctly in 92% of the cases.

"A project of this scope and size will never be without problems, and we apologize to residents who have not had a positive NBN connection experience," he said.

Telephone operators, including NBN Co, are authorized to install equipment without the express consent of a property owner. Credit: Wolter Peeters

Telephone operators, including NBN Co, are allowed to install equipment without the express consent of an owner, although the law requires owners to be informed and given potential dates.

"The type of technology will determine the level of construction and subsequent installation, which in some cases does not require the presence of residents," said spokesperson for NBN Co.

The $ 50 billion national broadband network has entered its final year of deployment, promising improved Internet speeds that will reduce the productivity gap between small and large businesses.

However, the deployment has been marred by consumer complaints alleging low speeds, frequent outages and a lack of accessibility.

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) recorded the most complaints regarding Internet services in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

A TIO spokesperson said that the mediator had dealt with complaints about the location of equipment and property damaged during the installation, which were generally resolved.

"fairly quickly" by agreement.

"Landowners can ask NBN Co to move or remove equipment, but they may have to pay the cost," she said. "It generally depends on the installation's compliance with applicable standards."

Separately, Tooran Alizadeh, a lecturer in urban technology planning at the University of Sydney, presented an article at a conference in Perth earlier this month that said the deployment of inferior technology in Sydney and Melbourne was "quite shocking".

Dr. Alizadeh's co-authored document, Socio-Spatial Patterns of the NBN Rollout: Worse than you think, found that the wealthiest parts of Sydney and the lowest socio-economic areas of Melbourne had the lowest proportion of the most advanced technology available on the NBN Platform.

Research suggests that about 50% of homes in Sydney and Melbourne only have access to an aging technology known as coaxial hybrid fiber (HFC).

Loading

"(F) or about half the population in Australia's two main metropolitan areas, the NBN looks like a branding exercise using an old cable network," the newspaper said.

But a spokesperson for NBN Co questioned the newspaper's findings and said that customers using HFC connections had, on average, Internet speeds similar to those of consumers using fiber optic technology up to to the locals.

"Hybrid coaxial fiber (HFC) technology is used around the world to provide broadband broadband services to tens of millions of customers," he said.

Andrew Taylor is a senior reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

The most seen in technology

Loading