Daniel Sams, the man in the final of Thunder, continues to roar

It triggered an unbelievable 5/24 collapse to bring another victory for the Western Sydney team after winning two nights earlier in Hobart. The next stop on their scenic route to the finale is the MCG, which contests the multi-year finale among the Melbourne Stars.

In contrast to the stars, who found it difficult to assert themselves in printing competitions, the Thunder performed extremely well in the late game.

Only deep in the chase of the strikers did the thunder cut their noses. They still had to go through a dramatic round of 16 when Chris Tremain was outwitted by Michael Neser, but Sam’s nerves left the match in their favor.

Sams, the tournament’s leading wicket taker, struck twice in the penultimate game. The game was practically over when Jonathan Wells felt behind the first ball of the final.

Adelaide’s formula this season was to hit big first and then before her high-quality attack put pressure on her. They chose another method here and sent the opponent for the first time after the sixth throw.

Hales (59 out of 35 balls) ran a one-man show at the top of the order for the Thunder, who had enough runs in medium order through Chris Morris and Arjun Nair.

A total of almost 180 appeared within range as the hard-hitting opener spread its wings, but it took off more than it could take on spin wizard Rashid Khan.

It was a major breakthrough for the Strikers when Hales punished Wes Agar last time and delivered him three times in a row for 14 runs.

The Thunder had broken a promising partnership when Nair got stuck halfway down the field after Siddle had managed to deflect a straight blow from his heels to the stumps at the end of the non-striker. If salt was added to the wound, this should be a limit.

They got lost in the closing overs and lost a steady flow of gates when they needed a stream of runs.

Travis Head’s confidence in agar was rewarded as the Paceman only won two runs in the decisive 19th after giving up 41 in his previous three overs.

