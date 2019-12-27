Daniel Kickert wants to start as Sydney Kings seek revenge on Perth Wildcats

Loading...

"We hit base on it. We did a lot of this outage soon after this game rather than now," said Kickert.

"We used some of the things that we failed in games after that. Obviously, they controlled the game from tip to finish, so there were a lot of things we had to work on, and we 39; have used a little to motivate "us in the past two weeks.

"They are Perth, you know. They're famous for sticking to what works for them and it has worked for a long time."

The Kings have lost two of their last four games since a humble loss to the Wildcats, who were beaten 87-74 at home against Melbourne United on Saturday.

Kickert expects a "tiny" contest, which he says will be defined by the rebound battle, and whether Sydney is able to stop the hot red Bryce Cotton, who scored 36 points last once they met.

Loading

It remains to be seen if Brazilian star Didi Louzada is participating – he limped due to a leg injury against the Phoenix and is a match day proposition.

Louzada drained 28 points – 21 out of three – the last time the Wildcats came to Sydney, but Kickert was confident the Kings would cover his absence if coach Will Weaver chose not to risk it.

Kickert is proof of Sydney's impressive depth. The 36-year-old savored his role as a great replacement and thought there was a lot of basketball left in him.

"My game has changed over the years – when I was younger, I was a little more physical, lower in the block and that, but as you get older, you have to find your niche", a- he declared.

"I'm lucky enough to be a big stretch, and in this niche, you can stay a little longer and be more useful for a long time. As long as I'm useful to someone – and I hope that these are the kings – I'll stay as long as possible. "

Vince is a sports reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading