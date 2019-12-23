Daniel Jones, Eli Manning hit Hoboken's bar after the Giants won

Loading...

Eli Manning shows Daniel Jones the ropes in more ways than one.

After Sunday's 41-35 overtime victory against the Redskins in Landover, Maryland, the Giants quarterbacks seemed to keep the celebrations at home with one night at Green Rock Tap & Grill in Hoboken, New Jersey.

In a series of videos posted on social networks, Manning, 38, and Jones, 22, are seen playing flip cup at the bar, with the two-time Super Bowl champion playing with the rookie after a game round. Jones was also captured on camera dancing while the napkins were thrown into the air.

Jones had a race day on his return from a high ankle sprain, throwing for 352 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Field Marshal's girlfriend, Ella Bonafede, turned to her Instagram story on Sunday to show her team of the Giants.

As for Manning, the 16-season veteran enjoyed a storybook that ended at MetLife Stadium last weekend, when the Giants beat the Dolphins, 36-20. He was received after the game by his wife Abby and their four children.

Green Rock did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comments.

.