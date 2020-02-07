Daniel Dubois urges Joe Joyce to pack a sleeping bag for their O2 showdown as British rival KOd – The Sun gets it

DANIEL ‘DYNAMITE’ DUBOIS told British rival Joe Joyce to pack his sleeping bag for the Battle of London while the Juggernaut fell asleep.

The two heavyweight Londoners meet the O2 at a huge PPV show on April 11 to decide who will be the next big star to follow in Anthony Josua’s footsteps.

Daniel Dubois promised KO Joe Joyce when they met on April 11th. Credit: Richard Pelham

Peacock Gym’s 14-0 child prodigy, Dubois, has shown deadly strength in his young career, while Joyce completed hundreds of laps with AJ on Team GB before becoming a professional.

The 22-year-old sensation said: “Joe falls asleep and then I go to a world title. I see a massive goal and I can’t miss it.

“This is without a doubt the biggest fight in my career. This will be the struggle that announces me to the world.

“I think I’m better than Joe in every department. I have a better push, I have a better movement, I have more strength.

“The only thing Joe has about me is experience, but he has never boxed anyone as young and as hungry as I am.

“This will be the most devastating achievement in my career. I’m going to put Joe to sleep, so he has to bring his sleeping bag with him. “

Legendary boxing promoter Frank Warren has described how he used his husband Dubois against Joyce to take a big risk.Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Joyce, 34, a silver medalist at the 2016 Olympic Games, started the fight as he remains outside the world title.

Since AJ has to juggle with Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk as well as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder with a rematch and a possible trilogy, Joyce needs a top-class fight for his 11th fight.

He certainly made it with Dubois, the fervent sensation of being a champion of the current generation, but the Putney man thinks his experience will show.

Joyce said: “It is a massive explosive fight, The Juggernaut against Dynamite. We are both undefeated and all but one win were KOs.

“He’s a big, heavy, strong guy and I’m going to have to take a few shots, but I’m going to land on him.

“This is a massive fight and there’s no denying that there is a lot at stake on both sides, but you can’t buy experience and I have tons of it and I think it has a huge impact on this fight will have. “

“It’s going to start, it’s a massive fight and Daniel will be put down in the end.”

Someone’s 0 has to go when the two heavyweight Britons go into battle

Daniel Dubois depends on the weights during training in order to build more muscles