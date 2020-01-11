Dangerous storms threaten tornadoes, floods and freezing ice in the eastern half of the country

Loading...

An already deadly line of powerful storms hits the eastern half of the United States, threatening dangerous winds and tornadoes in the south and potentially paralyzing snow and ice in the Midwest over the weekend, with heavy rain and floods in between. Three people died in Louisiana from Friday evening to Saturday morning following severe storms, authorities said. The storms will hit mainly the southeast, the Midwest and finally the northeast by the beginning of next week .Dangerous storms and tornadoes in the south and parts of the Midwest through the central United States and the south, severe storms will head east, affecting all of Mississippi and the Ohio River valleys. Several tornadoes have already been reported in Louisiana and others are possible Saturday throughout the southeast. parts of the south, Saturday morning, cutting power lines en route. According to the online PowerOutage.us project, more than 250,000 homes and businesses were without power in six states – Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky – according to the online project PowerOutage.us. prepare for storms in advance Storms have killed at least three people in northwest Louisiana: • In the parish of Bossier, a severe storm demolished a house and an elderly couple was found dead nearby , authorities said. • In Oil City, a tree fell on a house, killing a man, said Caddo parish sheriff Steve Prator. Drowned trees and power lines littered some roads in Louisiana. Parts of Interstate 20 were closed near Minden on Saturday morning, and state police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible. across the South – even long before the storms. Certain storms could also produce a large hail. “Everyone should be on high alert as this type of system is rare in January,” said CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward. “A system of this magnitude is most common in the spring, when we typically witness dangerous tornadoes.” Paralyzing snow and ice in northern winter weather advisories have been published in areas of Kansas, Michigan, with heavy snow and ice storms in the forecast. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected in parts of Oklahoma, eastern Kansas, Missouri, northern Illinois, eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and in much of Michigan. Other areas could see anywhere from a light glaze to half an inch of ice. “Ice storms can be extremely dangerous,” said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen. The amount of ice forecast for Michigan could cause trees and power lines to fall, which could lead to widespread power outages. “The electricity could be cut for days, with temperatures below freezing,” he said. “Ice storms can cause life-threatening travel conditions, worse than a foot of snow. Four-wheel-drive vehicles and trucks are not up to the type of ice expected.” A foot of snow could fall in Des Moines until Sunday, with at least 8 inches of snow in southern Wisconsin and northern Michigan. In Wisconsin, Rain and Freezing Weather Can Cause Dangerous Driving Conditions

