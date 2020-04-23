Dangerous lies Netflix 2020 movie trailer, age rating, review, cast

Netflix’s latest original film is an intense action film starring two up and coming stars – Dangerous Lies sees Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) unleashed by a dark mystery that puts them in serious danger.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s dangerous lies …

Dangerous lies movie on Netflix: when will it come out?

Dangerous lies can be viewed on Netflix from Thursday, April 30 must 8:00.

Trailer Dangerous Lies

Watch the official trailer for dangerous lies under Netflix below …

(attach) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzJJo0whbJ4 (/ attach)

Is the film based on Becca Fitzpatrick’s dangerous lies?

The Netflix website “Dangerous Lies” (2020) shares its name with Becca Fitzpatrick’s young adult novel, but it is not an adaptation and they are not completely interconnected.

Cast Dangerous Lies: Who Appears in the Movie?

Riverdale star Camila Mendes takes on the lead role of Katie Franklin, a woman who suddenly bequeaths her fortune to her former employer. Playing Elliott Gould (Jack Geller’s friends).

His wife is played by Jessie T. Usher, best known for portraying A-Train in Amazon Prime’s comic book The Boys.

Support roles also include Jamie Chung (Once), Cam Gigandet (Twilight), Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles) and Nick Purcha (iZombie).

What are dangerous lies?

Dangerous lies are about a woman named Katie who receives a wealthy old man’s housekeeper in Chicago. The two become good friends, so much so that if he leaves unexpectedly, he will be named in his will as the sole heir to his vast inheritance.

But what should be an incredible gift turns out to be something much darker, as Katie is dragged to a web of lies, deceptions and murders that makes her doubt everyone – even her husband.

