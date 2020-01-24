'Danger!' Moderator Alex Trebek talks about his legacy

Alex Trebek, moderator of “Jeopardy!”, Has fought for his life in the fight against stage 4 pancreatic cancer in the past months and has had the opportunity to think about it seriously during this time. In a new interview, Alex Trebek told the world what his legacy should be in life.

Alex Trebek thinks about his career

During a conversation with reporters on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Langham Huntington, California, Trebek discussed the many things that have happened to him since he entered the television business fifty years ago.

“I was with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for 12 years and came to Los Angeles in 1973,” said Trebek. “I never made the decision that my future would be in show business. I started broadcasting because I needed money to pay for my junior year in college. “

“Danger!” Origin story

When asked how he got to “Jeopardy!”, Trebek had a surprising story to tell.

“You came to me,” said Trebek. “Before that there were a lot of shows. I had hosting programs, game shows for 10 or 11 years. And Merv Griffin and Bob Murphy, his vice president, were familiar with my work. “

“I once helped them on the wheel of fortune for a few weeks when Chuck Woolery was not doing well,” he continued. “And so they came to me and said,” We’re bringing “Jeopardy!” Into the syndication and we want you to host it. And I said, “Are you going to pay me?” And they said, “Yes.” I said, “OK. I’m your type.”

Alex Trebek health update

Despite his exhausting cancer treatments, Trebek has continued to host “Jeopardy!” In the past few months. The 79-year-old host admits that his “memory is no longer as good as it used to be”.

He added when he said “Jeopardy! The greatest of all time ”, which was broadcast earlier this month, Trebek felt a little slower with the ad libbed parts.

“I remember a lot of things when I was 10, 12 years old. But that’s normal for people in the late 70’s and early 80’s, I think, ”said Trebek. “I hear about it all the time. I don’t remember what I had for dinner last night, but I do remember the name of the girl who was sitting next to me in elementary school in third grade. “

Alex Trebek reveals what he wants his legacy to be

When asked what his legacy should be, Alex Trebek knew exactly what to say.

“He was a nice guy and the best presenter for quiz shows since he always seemed to be there for the participants,” said Trebek. “He wanted them to do their best because if they did, the show would be a success and he would be able to enjoy the success of the program in that regard.”

The reporters then asked if Trebek had ever seen other game shows and found that hosts were not involved in their work. The moderator of “Jeopardy!” However, replied that he did not watch TV like this.

“I never watch these shows from that point of view,” he said. “I never judge the skills of the other game show or quiz show hosts that are out there. They are fine because they are good at what they do. And that’s all we can hope for. “

Merv Griffin preferred “wheel of fortune” over “endangerment!”

Finally Trebek was asked if “Jeopardy!” – Creator Merv Griffin had advice for him when he signed up as a host.

“Not a word at all,” said Trebek. “His baby was a wheel of fortune, no danger!”

“He left us alone,” added the beloved host. “Thank you God.”

Please keep Trebek in your thoughts and prayers as he continues to fight for his cancer life. We would like to see him at “Jeopardy!”