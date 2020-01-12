Whatever led to Friday’s foul, people are not happy.

A category called “Where’s the Church?” presented the note: “Built in the 300s, the Church of the Nativity.” The church in question is located in Bethlehem, a city in the West Bank. It is the piece of land that surrounds the Israeli capital Jerusalem, but the West Bank is Palestinian. It is also at least partially occupied by Israeli forces.

However, the way in which maps are drawn is the right question in response to this hint: “What is Palestine?” So the candidate Katie Needle replied, even though she was marked as wrong. Another candidate came after her and replied with the answer that the show considered correct: “What is Israel?”

Understandably, the whole incident on social media was not going well, as people got involved with what happened and took note of the factual error.

Unacceptable !! Bethlehem is in the Palestinian Territories that Israel illegally occupies (Katie Needle got the right answer and was robbed). @Jeopardy owes an apology for Israel.pic.twitter.com/Ym99YziM4k’s approval of the generally condemned illegal takeover of Palestinian territories

– Omar Baddar (@OmarBaddar), January 11, 2020

Jeopardy sometimes has errors that can lead to corrections in the middle of the episode. Again, there are signs that some people report that Ms. Needle’s lost points were added to her total due to the wrong answer during the subsequent commercial break. But it was never talked about on the show.

(I watched the episode and can confirm that Ms. Needle’s score, which fell from $ 4,800 to $ 4,600 after her “wrong” answer, was actually reset to $ 4,800 when the show returned due to Double Jeopardy. The contestant, “Israel” replied, also kept the points awarded.)

Loved how Katie turned to the judges and said, “Are you kidding me?” If you watched, after the commercial break, she had her points back, but they didn’t explain to the viewer why, what … I’ve never seen at Jeopardy. https://t.co/1V3ZyHvR6o

– Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon), January 11, 2020

At all appearances, the show’s leaders recognized the mistake and did their best to correct it without actually addressing it in the air. Given the sensitivity of Middle East politics in general and the disagreement between Israel and Palestine in particular, this is understandable (if not terribly wise in this era of online backlash).

This game didn’t last long. Twitter was on fire all weekend, and people blamed Jeopardy for making an obvious judgment about where boundaries lie. The West Bank has long been the subject of disputes between the two nations, but the area, including Bethlehem, is also considered to be Palestinian.

Angry Twitter users did not hesitate to mention this with the fact that the obvious correction was not addressed at all during the episode.

Hey @Jeopardy – the Church of the Nativity is located in Bethlehem in the West Bank, which is occupied by Israel under international law.

The occupied country is also referred to as occupied Palestinian Territories under international law.

pic.twitter.com/oMZ2YDOgoQ

– Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) January 11, 2020

Your reaction 👏🏼. Curious about @ Jeopardy’s choice? about the location of the Church of the Nativity, regulate “Palestine” incorrectly, give Katie $ back (but don’t give her $ for the right answer, nor reduce Jacks) and don’t go into the correction at all … #Jeopardy pic .twitter.com / CTChJCgdFW

– Jessica Elliott (@jess_ismore) January 11, 2020

@ Risk of losing a lifelong viewer. It is completely unacceptable for you to deny that the Church of the Nativity is in Bethlehem, Palestine and to insist that it is in Israel. Thank you Katie for telling the truth. Your look at Alex was priceless.

– Bassem Nasir (@bassemnasir), January 11, 2020

#KatieNeedle is absolutely right: Bethlehem is in the West Bank and is therefore obviously in # Palestine. @Jeopardy: When preparing your show, you should note the following: UNESCO lists the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem under the name of Palestine

– Shoshana (@MsGalathea), January 11, 2020

Even Needle, who later won the night, interfered on Twitter (assuming she actually owned this account in November 2010).

Thanks a lot! Palestine should be free 🇵🇸

– Katie Needle (@ katieee817), January 11, 2020

In short, it’s a mess.

Mashable asked Jeopardy for a comment, but we haven’t received a response yet, and the series hasn’t released a statement about their social accounts. Stay tuned for updates.

