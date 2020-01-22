Dancing on Ice Star Caprice will return with a new partner on Sunday

ITV has confirmed that Dancing on Ice participant Caprice Bourret will take part in the show again on Sunday evening.

The 48-year-old model and the businesswoman said goodbye to the show on Sunday (January 19). Hostess Holly Willoughby announced that she broke up with partner Hamish Gaman and that she would not be dancing for this week.

“As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains a large part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice on the ice again next week.”

Bourret’s place in the competition has since been confirmed, and the star returned to training on Monday.

She confirmed that she would return to Dancing On Ice on Twitter, adding that her new partner will be Oscar Peters.

Bourret described her new partner as “amazing”.

The news that Bourret and Gaman broke up during the training is in stark contrast to recent interviews in which she said that the Dancing on Ice 2020 cast was pretty closely related.

However, she was annoyed that she wasn’t afraid to trigger dramas if she had to.

“It’s funny, because frankly we all get along really well and we’re all such people from different fields and different worlds,” she said to OK! Magazine.

“We are all laughing at the moment, but once we start the competition seriously, we will be a little more down the line, who knows? You can have the dramas then. That’s me.”

Bourret and Gaman made their Dancing on Ice debut in the second week after scoring 25.5 out of 40 after a routine with Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

Dancing on Ice continues on ITV on Sundays.