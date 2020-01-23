Dancing On Ice professional Alexandra Schauman gives up after an injury

Dancing on Ice is no stranger to injury – and now the show has been hit by another unfortunate accident this week.

Alexandra Schauman, the professional skater who teamed up with soap star Joe Swash, suffered a fall during rehearsals that will exclude her from the Sunday evening show. Alex Murphy will step in in her absence.

A statement posted by the show on Twitter said, “Unfortunately, @ alex-lukasz won’t be able to appear this weekend due to an injury.” @realjoeswashy will still skate – @ almurph18 will join as his partner! We wish Alexandra a speedy recovery. “

Accompanying the tweet, Schauman showed in a video how she herself brought the news that the injury had prevented her from going on the ice with Swash this week.

Schauman becomes the latest in a list of victims in this series, with her colleague Vanessa Bauer suffering an evil fall that unsettles her and Michael Barrymore has already had to leave the show due to a broken wrist.

Swash and Schauman finished last in the ranking last week with 20.5 points, but were saved from the dance-off after the support of the public vote.

At the couple’s first appearance on the show, they scored 21.5 points and took second place in the leaderboard.

Dancing on Ice will resume on ITV on Sunday January 26th at 6pm