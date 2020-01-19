Dancing on Ice Phillip Schofield forced to apologize after Maura Higgins swears live in the air - The Sun

DANCING On Ice’s Phillip Schofield had to apologize after Maura Higgins swore live in the air.

The Love Island star and partner Alexander Demetriou were the last of the couples who were told they are safe for removal.

Maura was caught by what looked like a curse. Credit: ITV

The tension clearly got the Irish beauty, but as soon as they were declared safe, Maura is spotted in the mouth which seems to be ‘f ***’.

Immediately afterwards, co-host Phillip was forced to apologize and say, “Sorry if there is a bad language there. We apologize.”

Fortunately the sound was not picked up on the microphone of Maura.

The reality star put her arms around professional partner Alexander while they waited for the result.

They were very relieved. Credit: ITV

Maura was very concerned about the elimination

When their names were heard, they are both overjoyed and give each other a big hug.

Maura’s boyfriend, Curtis Pritchard, was spotted in the crowd after he was put through.

The star managed to win 25 points and placed her in the upper part of the rankings.

Lucrezia Millarini became the next person to be eliminated from the ITV skating competition after her and pro-partner Brendyn Hatfield made no impression in the skate off.

Phillip had to apologize

She faced Kevin Kilbane and his partner Brianne Delcourt.

The jury’s vote was shared with chief judge Christopher Dean who cast the deciding vote to save Kevin and sent Lucrezia home.

It was the second time that the couple had been skating after the jury members rescued them from Trisha Goddard last week.

Tonight Lucrezia was in second place in the ranking with 21 points, just before Joe Swash.

However, the presenter was saved, and Kevin, 42, was in the skate off after finishing just above Lucrezia with 22 points.

Curtis supported his girlfriend in the background

Their departure comes after host Holly Willoughby has shocked viewers by announcing that Caprice has “said goodbye” with her skating partner Hamish Gaman.

Holly revealed the surprising news at the start of the show after a group dance that the model was not part of.

Holly said: “Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish split up and will not skate this week.

“As you have seen in our opening issue, Hamish remains a large part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on ice next week.”

Dancing on Ice’s Maura and Alexander skating to Dreamgirls’ ‘For one night only’