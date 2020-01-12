There has been a lot of drama on the Dancing on Ice rink this year, and celebrity Michael Barrymore had to get out because of an injury.

Now his successor – the former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya – has addressed the difficulties of getting into the show on such a short notice. He still feels quite unprepared to step on the ice.

“To be honest, I’m not ready for it because I’ve written off every chance of being part of the show,” said Radzi.

“This past week was like a whirlwind. I have already lost my voice. Getting a spot on the show was a bolt from the blue that replaced the legend of Michael Barrymore. I only accept what is thrown at me and what is asked of me.

“You have a chance to dance on the ice and if it gets in your way, you grab both horns and try to hold on.”

However, Radzi admitted that “one-time chance” was his greatest concern about the show, and found that he didn’t consider himself a natural performer.

“It doesn’t matter how it goes with training or rehearsals. You only have one chance of living on television in front of millions of people,” he said.

Radzi Chinyanganya. Blue Peter (BBC)

“I am not the slightest performer. I don’t always hear the beat, so a lot can go wrong at night.

“Choreography is not a matter of course for me. Transporting and expressing my face and body is something I have never done. It is completely new and I start from scratch. It is also something that I take with me for the rest of my life can.

“My only focus is to create this first live performance in one piece,” he added.

“And when I looked at my partner Jess and hopefully got a smile from her.”

The fingers crossed (and the skates) that Radzi did enough to catch up with the other participants …

On ITV there is dancing on ice on Sunday evenings