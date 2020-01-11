Loading...

This year, the Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg MBE will be the first visually impaired participant in the ITV ice skating competition Dancing on Ice to make history.

“I think it’s just a really good opportunity for me to show disability in a really positive light,” she said. “Nobody had a visually impaired person on a show before.”

However, Clegg is also going to win it – and she actually believes people underestimate her chances, especially given her athletic experience and high level of fitness.

“I’m excited to see how far I’ll go,” said Clegg when asked about her chances of winning.

“I think I could end up being a dark horse. I will only focus on improving myself and not on others.

“The training element doesn’t scare me at all. So I will combine it with my own training on the track. I usually train five times a week.”

This week, Clegg and her partner Mark Hanretyy will skate to Jackie Wilson’s Reet Petite – and she says she isn’t too worried about the judges’ criticism, as she’s used to it for sporting reasons.

“I really like criticism,” she said. “It makes you better. I will never take anything personally. I find it very constructive. I like good reviews.

“I’m not too scared to be honest,” she added.

“I am really looking forward to a new challenge. It is something that I have not done before, but it is more excitable nerves than discouraging nerves. I really want to learn something new. Because I run, I can turn these nerves into good nerves convert. I can contain them well. “

Sounds like Libby you could see …

At the ITV there is dancing on ice on Sundays