Dancing on Ice cast member Radzi Chinyanganya bio, age, Instagram

Just a few months after Jamie Laing’s dramatic early Strictly exit, one of the rival participants in Dancing on Ice suffered a similar setback.

The injured participant Michael Barrymore no longer participates and will be replaced in the Celebrity line-up Dancing on Ice 2020 by Radzi Chinyanganya, a veteran of Blue Peter and upcoming presenter with a number of skating lessons to catch up.

And although Chinyanganya has done well so far, with a fair score of 21, he certainly feels the pressure.

“Getting a spot in the show was a thunderbolt in clear sky, replacing the legend that Michael Barrymore is. I just accept what is thrown at me and what is asked of me, “he said. “You get a chance to dance on ice, and when it comes your way, grab it by both horns and try to hold on.”

Age: 32

Famous for: Presentation of Blue Peter, Cannonball and Match of the Day Kickabout

Instagram: @iamradzi

Twitter: @iamradzi

Professional partner: Jessica Hatfield

Why is Radzi Chinyanganya famous?

Chinyanganya, born and raised in Wolverhampton, first appeared on the screen as a participant in Gladiators, whereupon he reached the semifinals.

He started his television career as the official weightlifting correspondent at the 2012 London Olympics in the Excel Arena, and resumed his hosting duties for the 2012 Paralympic Games.

He then led the school body image documentary Your Body: Your Image for BBC2, before being announced as the 37th presenter of Blue Peter after Helen Skelton’s departure.

Skating is not his only sporting interest – he organized the spin-off Match of the Day of the day: Kickabout for several years, was the Sky Sports NBA presenter and is now the backstage interviewer for WWE’s NXT UK brand. Since his Olympic debut, he has also covered various other sporting events for the BBC, including the 2018 Winter Olympics and the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

In 2017, Chinyanganya organized the short-lived ITV game show Cannonball with Freddie Flintoff, Frankie Bridge, Ryan Hand and Maya Jama, and also had a voice cameo in Kung Fu Panda 3.

Chinyanganya was not someone who avoided a challenge, and was a participant in several famous game shows – he recently won Pointless Celebrities, participated in The Crystal Maze and Ninja Warrior UK and tried some ice-free dancing in Strictly’s 2017 Children in Need special.

Most recently he presented the arrival of the Sports Personality of the Year red carpet and in November 2019 he presented the Lord Mayor’s Show for BBC1.

What did Radzi Chinyanganya say about Dancing On Ice?

Chinyanganya has graciously sent his condolences to Michael Barrymore and is aware of how little time he has to train.

Chinyanganya said: “I am excited and privileged to be part of the Dancing On Ice 2020 cast. I am absolutely eroded for Michael, who is one of my favorite TV presenters of all time, and I wish him a soon recovery. “

Dancing on Ice takes place at ITV on Sunday at 9 p.m.