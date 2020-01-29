Dancing On Ice bosses are desperately looking for Caprice and Hamish to leave their feud behind

DANCING On Ice bosses are desperately looking for Caprice and former pro-partner Hamish Gaman to leave their feud behind.

Viewers were shocked earlier this month when it was announced that the pair had “split up” after only one live show skating together.

5

Dancing On Ice bosses are desperately looking for Caprice and former pro-partner Hamish Gaman to leave their feud behind. Credit: ITV

Caprice, 48, is now working with a new professional – Oscar Peters – but her celebrities in the show hope she can leave her feud with Hamish once and for all.

At the National Television Awards they said to The Sun Online: “We want to bring everyone together and have a drink.”

The stars gathered around Caprice after a few weeks, adding the celebrity: “People talk about her and she does it hard.

“She’s a good person, she’s a digger. She doesn’t deserve this. She’s not doing so well.”

5

Caprice, 48, is now working with a new professional, Oscar PetersCredit: Rex Features

5

Her Dancing on Ice friends gather around her Credit: Getty Images – Getty

5

Caprice was almost in tears of happiness when she agreed with Hamish, but things were soured quickly

Their comments came after Caprice announced that Hamish, 36, was a “slave driver,” weeks before he dumped him.

The real reason for their shock split has not yet been revealed by Caprice, Hamish or ITV.

But in the second episode of Dancing on Ice, Caprice almost broke out with tears of happiness when she was linked to Hamish.

She told the camera: “I absolutely wanted Hamish. There was only one person and it was Hamish and I got him.

HUMBLE WINNER

Billie Eilish saw in the hope that she would not win the fourth Grammy Award

exclusive

LOVE VILE-AND

Love Island star accused of racism and says ex ‘dating black men makes me sick’

her phil

Phillip Schofield clumsily wraps his arm around ‘icy’ Ruth Langsford after feud

Live blog

AND THE WINNER IS

NTAs – live responses while David Walliams is booed about Caroline Flack’s joke

FLEA IN THE BOX

Hollyoaks fans are stunned by the huge lump of David Tag on magazine coverage

MORE THAN FRIENDS?

Brad & Jen ‘fall in love’ after ‘secret dates and secret mansion tryst’

5

The 48-year-old explained that Hamish was a “perfectionist.”

After he went straight to work on the ice, Hamish joked about their future in the show while in charge of Caprice.

He told a reluctant Caprice to raise her arms to build strength on the ice.

She shouted: “You are like a slave driver!” before Hamish joked: “Now you have something like that, I really don’t want Hamish now.”

Caprice added: “He is such a perfectionist.”

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday 2 February at 6 pm on ITV.

Dancing On Ice’s Caprice called former partner Hamish a ‘slave driver’ weeks BEFORE dramatic dumping