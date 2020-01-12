Maura Higgins, who exchanges a villa in Mallorca for an ice rink in Hemel Hempstead, is fighting for the title “Dancing on Ice 2020”.

The reality TV star is just one of twelve celebrities who signed up for the figure skating series overseen by judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and newcomer John Barrowman.

But who exactly is she? Here’s everything you need to know about our Maura, Love Island finalist.

Maura Higgins – important facts

Age: 28

Famous for: Be a love island star

Instagram: @ MauraHiggins

Twitter: @ MauraHiggins

Professional partner: Alexander Demetriou

Who’s Maura Higgins?

The former ring girl and model pushed onto our screens (and into our hearts) when she appeared as a bomb in the fifth series of Love Island.

The Irish beauty originally had her sights on Tommy (who is known to have turned Maura 560 degrees) and had a brief argument with Tom – who wanted to see if she was “just out of her mouth”.

While Maura was making waves at the villa, her direct manner and sharp one-liners made her extremely popular with viewers at home. She finished fourth alongside her new boyfriend Curtis Pritchard.

What did Maura do after Love Island?

While we called her one of the most successful Love Island contestants after leaving the show, Maura is doing even better than we could have imagined.

Maura took on her first hosting role as an agony aunt at ITVs This Morning. She has now signed a six-figure contract with the lingerie company Ann Summers and also her own collection at BooHoo.

She is still happily connected to Curtis.

What did Maura say about Dancing on Ice?

Maura made the announcement that morning when she was standing in a giant snow globe (where else?) And joked that she would become Gemma Collins in 2020. She asked for a strong partner to keep her in line.

“I need someone who will keep me up to date. Otherwise I’ll just throw a strap and lie on the floor, “she joked.

“Headbangers scare me a lot. I’m not going to the gym so I’m going to fight. I will exercise every day … my body is not ready for it!

“I skated for fun once in my life, so I have no experience whatsoever. I’m ready for the challenge. I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive and I think that will drive me.”

How competitive is Maura before her Dancing On Ice debut?

Before her debut, Maura insisted: “I am very competitive and I definitely want to win. Or just get very far, I want to do it well. I would go crazy if I spent so much time training and then in the first few weeks will be voted out. I will not like that. “

Despite her will to win, she doesn’t seem to be particularly prepared for the competition … Maura joked, “I’m not prepared. I’m very unprepared. I assume my body doesn’t know what hit it. I trained, but I’m going through phases. I train for a few weeks and then give it up for months. I don’t stick to it because I never see a change in every workout, so I give up too quickly. However, this is a competition. I want to make the final. “

Dancing on Ice will return to ITV on January 5, 2020.