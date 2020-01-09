Dance Moms star advises Lori Loughlin on prison experts

Loading...

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller said the rumors that Lori Loughlin prison consultants were worthless and a waste of time, reports said.

The establishment: Reports last month suggest that Loughlin hired prison experts to learn prison jargon and martial arts so that she can stay safe from possible prison stay if she loses trial for admission scandal at the university, Deseret News reported earlier this month.

Loughlin is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest mail and wire fraud services; conspiracy to commit corruption in federal programs; and conspiracy to commit money laundering in university admissions scandal

What is happening: Miller, who spent eight months in prison for bankruptcy fraud in 2017, said prison experts tend to be “bullshit,” according to TooFab.

Miller said she had hired two consultants and “none of them knew what they were talking about. They were full of shit. “

Miller: “I don’t know what the prison label is,” she said, shaking her head. “The label of the prison is that you put your towel on your lap, wait until everyone is served before you start eating.”

Miller: “The women I met were among the smartest, most educated, and most wonderful women who took the fall for a boss, or a guy, or because they fought the government – did they got a year and a day, and said “absolutely not, I’m not guilty” and got 10 years. “

Miller said people in prison would like to know more about the lives of Loughlin celebrities, TooFab reports.

Miller: “She was very sweet and wonderful on her TV show. It was a scripted show, people are going to want to talk to him. “

Miller: “They’re going to want to know what it’s like to work with John Stamos, and is he so sexy in person; they’re going to want to know the twins.”

A bigger picture: Loughlin may have trouble winning his case in the university admissions scandal trial. A quick glance at data from the Pew Research Center revealed that 320 of the 79,704 federal defendants who were tried were successful in 2018 – less than 1% of all defendants, according to the Deseret News.