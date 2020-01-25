Abby Lee Miller, the diva from Dance Moms, may have given a clue about the new season on social media. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Star Max Worldwide

Abby Lee Miller returned to Dance Moms last season to the delight of her fans and now they want to know when the famous dance coach will return to Lifetime for further performances.

The lifetime was gold when it came to bringing together dramatic dance-loving mothers, their dancing daughters and an (at that time) unknown dance teacher for an unwritten show.

The first season of Dance Moms rose sharply in ratings, with teams of mother and daughter like Holly Frazier (the most coming together mother who has ever entered the Dance Moms stage) and the dancer, singer Nia Sioux (that of shyly changed to divine) before our eyes) became stars.

But during all of that (well, almost all as a result of a prison sentence), Abby Lee Miller ruled as the dance teacher who knew how to terrorize these mothers and get the most out of it (along with tears that Abby wanted from them). “Save for your pillows”) with the children.

With uncertainty about a new season for the ALDC team, Abby has just received unexpected help from YouTube star James Charles.

Does Abby Lee Miller give a hint about the new season of Dance Moms in DM?

In the last season of Dance Moms, viewers rejoiced that Abby Lee Miller returned despite health problems. However, the famous dance teacher made it clear that a wheelchair and health problem would not change her determination to win at all costs.

With new performers (both mothers and students), Miller taught them to appreciate the joy of winning. And in Abby Lee’s language, winning means first or nothing.

Will dance moms continue the same way next season? Bring an unexpected revelation from YouTube celebrity James Charles, as reported by Seventeen.

It all started when Charles, who is both a makeup artist and a model and became famous as the first male ambassador for Cover Girl, released a mirror selfie about his Instagram stories. In an unexpected twist that showed Miller who is who in the internet world, Abby challenged Lee James.

See James Charles with Abby Lee Miller in the celebrity edition of Dance Moms?

Miller saw the picture … and immediately noticed what needed to be corrected.

Abby Lee was never one to keep corrections to herself and sent Charles an answer: “Get your feet out !!!”

The dance moms diva answered the polite YouTube celebrity with “Yes Ma’am”.

But when he confessed on Twitter, where he shared the exchange, he felt “scared”.

I’m afraid of pic.twitter.com/ieoU5KmKG4

– James Charles (@jamescharles), January 4, 2020

However, we are not afraid, we are hopeful.

Are James and Abby Lee suggesting that a celebrity edition of Dance Moms could be broadcast on Lifetime TV?

In addition to James Charles, a celebrity edition of Dance Moms was able to draw on talents from all areas of reality TV and the Internet. For example, imagine one from the Keep-Up-With-The-Kardashians clan (who looks at you, Kourtney Kardashian) who learns the right attitude from Miller.

Other possible stars of the Dance Moms Celebrity Edition could be Honey Boo Boo (we can only imagine Abby Lee reacting to Honey Boo Boo’s own special language), Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes (who is confronted with rumors she could leaving the franchise and getting them to be available to dance moms) and Brad Pitt (now that would be something special that he could add to his tinder profile!).