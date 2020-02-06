Dance Gavin Dance announces European headliner tour

Dance Gavin Dance are preparing for a huge spring tour at the moment, but they are not yet ready to announce shows.
The experimental post-hardcore unit announces today (February 5) that they will embark on a European tour after their sets on Slam Dunk Fest.
“We are pleased to announce that after the Slam Dunk Festival we will be playing a few headline shows in Europe. These are the only shows that we currently have planned in Europe, so if you want to see us in an intimate setting performance, this is your chance! ”They wrote at the announcement of the tour.
You can see their full list of their tour dates below. The band is on the road with issues, Animals as leaders, Veil of Mayaand Royal Coda in the US and Canada from March 12 in Los Angeles.
dates
03/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium
03/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee
03/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
03/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
03/19 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
03/20 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
03/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
26/03 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
27/03 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
29/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
31/03 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
04/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/05 – New York City, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
04/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room
04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
04/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater
04 / 14- Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
04/15 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
04/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theater
18/04 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
04/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
22-04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
04/23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
25/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo (Swanfest)
05/23 Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival North
05/24 Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival South
05/25 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
05/26 Paris, FR @ Boule Noire
05/28 Cologne, DE @ MTC
05/29 Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
Are you enthusiastic about the newly announced Dance Gavin Dance tour dates in Europe? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.
