Dance Gavin Dance announces European headliner tour

Dance Gavin Dance are preparing for a huge spring tour at the moment, but they are not yet ready to announce shows.

The experimental post-hardcore unit announces today (February 5) that they will embark on a European tour after their sets on Slam Dunk Fest.

“We are pleased to announce that after the Slam Dunk Festival we will be playing a few headline shows in Europe. These are the only shows that we currently have planned in Europe, so if you want to see us in an intimate setting performance, this is your chance! ”They wrote at the announcement of the tour.

You can see their full list of their tour dates below. The band is on the road with issues, Animals as leaders, Veil of Mayaand Royal Coda in the US and Canada from March 12 in Los Angeles.

03/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

03/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

03/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

03/19 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

03/20 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

03/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

26/03 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

27/03 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

29/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

31/03 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

04/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/05 – New York City, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room

04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

04/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater

04 / 14- Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

04/15 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

04/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theater

18/04 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

04/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

22-04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

04/23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

25/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo (Swanfest)

05/23 Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival North

05/24 Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival South

05/25 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

05/26 Paris, FR @ Boule Noire

05/28 Cologne, DE @ MTC

05/29 Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

