Dana White will write a “nice check” to James Krause, but doesn’t want the vet to fight within 24 hours

Dana White had only good things to say James Krause, for 24 hours quitting and fighting UFC 247, But the UFC president doesn’t want the 33-year-old fighter to do it again.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

White Krause will write a “nice check”

Krause was at UFC 247 in Houston to corner and train Youssef Zalal, not to fight. But when Antonio Arroyo was expelled from a fight with Trevin Giles at the last minute for medical reasons, Krause agreed to strengthen and fight.

Despite the fact that Krause didn’t have a training camp, and even though he has fought light and welterweight throughout his career, he gave the middleweight Giles a serious run for his money. Ultimately, however, Giles emerged from the fight with a split decision win.

Well, after the card, White had the following to say about Krause (quotes about Bloody Elbow):

“He was super pissed off. He felt like he could have won this fight, “said White.” I said, “You know what, boy, it doesn’t matter. You are such a stallion. I have great respect for the fact that you came here to make a turn and you added a weight class to this fight and not trained it. “I said,” But let’s not do it again. ”

“I’ll give him a nice check,” he added. “And he won the fight of the night. Financially it worked for him, but did you see him tonight? He was merged and he was in a dogfight.

“And at the end of the second lap, when he got up from the canvas at the end of the second lap, I said,” I bet he wishes he was going into the curve now. “

It was a close fight, and Krause certainly has no reason to hang his head over the loss. It’s nice to hear that Krause has a little more money because he does the UFC favor.

White’s comments on Krause before UFC 247

Before Krause fought Giles, White already praised the veteran for participating in the fight. He had the following to say about the fighter on Friday (quote via MMA Weekly):

“This guy was here on the curve. James Krause enters and starts the fight. He will literally weigh himself in the ceremonial weighings today, “said UFC President Dana White at the UFC 248 press conference prior to the UFC 247 ceremonial weighings.” I know he is not from Texas, but he will step in and fight save for your guy.

“Until then he hands over all his medication and makes weight. What a stallion.”

With Saturday’s defeat, Krause’s record is now 27-8. Before the defeat, he had won six times in a row.