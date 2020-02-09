Dana White UFC 247 Dominick Reyes Jon Jones

Dominick Reyes was not a familiar name before UFC 247, But after his memorable and impressive performance against Jon Jones, Dana White seems to think that everything will change.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

White says Reyes looked like the “future”

If you don’t catch UFC 247 On Saturday, you have probably heard that Jones reached Reyes by unanimous decision. But as you have probably heard, this decision is being examined and criticized.

Reyes seemed to beat Jones in the first three rounds. While Jones defeated the challenger and lost a few in rounds four and five, many seem to think that Reyes won three rounds to two.

Although Reyes has not officially managed to do so, his stock is almost certain to skyrocket. When White spoke about Reyes to UFC 247, he said the following (quote via MMA Junkie):

“In any case, Dominick Reyes looked like the future of the division tonight,” said White. “He looked pretty damn good. Again Jon Jones has these expectations because he is who he is and what he has achieved. Jon Jones was up against a very, very, very tough guy tonight. Jon found a way to win. “

“The only problem with this fight was that the general public didn’t know how dangerous this guy really was and what an enormous threat he posed to Jon Jones,” said White. “He was a 4.5-to-1 outsider, which is crazy. This guy is by no means an outsider with a 4.5 to 1 ratio. You saw it tonight. “

If Jones and Reyes fight again, one thing is certain, the odds will differ dramatically. Some people predicted that Reyes could test Jones because of his strength and athleticism. However, there was agreement that Jones’ extensive game would set the day.

How did white do it?

And how did White hit the headliner? During the post-fight press conference, the UFC President said the following (quote via MMA Junkie):

“The rating was all over the map,” said White. “… When I started the last round, I had Dominick Reyes 3-1 in the last round. My children terrorize me that the solution is, “How did that happen, Dad? Reyes won this fight,” and the list of people who turn to me goes on and on. So it’s not like this landslide says people are robbery or whatever. People have it everywhere.

“But the reality is, who gives a shit? We are not judges. None of us are judges, the judges called the fight, and that’s it. “

It is interesting to see that White scored for Reyes. After Jones’ razor-thin win over Thiago Santos in July, White announced that he had scored for Jones.