Dana White on featherweight UFC title, Robert Whittaker

UFC President Dana White was in Las Vegas this weekend with the guys from Submission Radio to discuss a number of issues.

One of the key moments of the interview was that White was asked about the first defense of the title for the reigning UFC featherweight world champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski won the Max Holloway title late last year, and White has his likely next opponent in mind.

“Yes, the next fight is Holloway, the rematch with Holloway,” said White.

Where it could happen is also nearing completion.

“Sure, sure, I don’t know, but we’ll do it there (in Australia),” added White. “As I said, we’re going to have real fights there.”

Another important piece of news that was recently released was the removal of Robert Whittaker from UFC 248 and a planned fight with Jared Cannonier.

White said Darren Till was seen as a possible replacement.

“Yes, listen, Till is a bad boy,” he said. “He can fight any of the top guys now. You know, we’ll see how that works. ‘

As for Whittaker, White will have the former champion discuss what caused him to drop out.

“Let me put it this way, it’s personal for Whittaker,” said White. “If Whittaker wants to talk about it, he can. But I’ll tell you that when you talk about someone whose priorities are in the right place, who is completely selfless and a good person to the core, that’s Robert Whittaker. The reason why Robert Whittaker doesn’t fight in this fight is one of the most selfless things I’ve ever seen in my life.

“He is a good man, he is a good person, and I have a lot of respect for him and good luck for him and what he is dealing with. And I literally cannot put into words and articulate how I do Robert Whittaker opposite. He’s the real deal, man. “

Whittaker recently posted this post on social media, indicating that it was a busy time for his family in the past year.

“I am sorry for all my friends, supporters and family that I could not fight in March,” he wrote. “A lot has happened in the past 12 months, and I now have to take some time to be with my family, slow things down, and focus again. Sorry to everyone, but I’ll be back. The best is yet to come. “

