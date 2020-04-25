Dana White Defends Dominick Cruz Having a Title Shot, Shares Prepare For Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Next Struggle

Dominick Cruz may possibly be 1 one particular the finest bantamweights of all time, if not the very best. But, not everyone’s joyful about the determination to have him fight current champ, Henry Cejudo at UFC 249.

Well, following the formal announcement of the UFC 249 line-up, Dana White defended the card’s co-most important function. He also shared out the prepare for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s future title protection.

Impression Credit rating: UFC / YouTube

White responds to critics of Cejudo – Cruz struggle

Cejudo was initially plan to struggle previous featherweight champ Jose Aldo at UFC 250 on May perhaps 9th. But, because of to the coronavirus pandemic, these plans, as effectively as several some others, were tossed out.

Because Aldo was coming off a decline to Marlon Moraes in December, the scheduling was also scrutinized. It is proponents, nonetheless, argued that Aldo need to have been awarded the determination gain around Moraes.

In the scenario of Cruz, nevertheless, not only is he coming off a crystal clear reduction to Cody Gabrandt, that bout took spot in 2016. The renowned fighter has been sidelined at any time given that thanks to several accidents.

As a consequence the Cejudo compared to Cruz scheduling has also taken some heat, but when talking to ESPN on Instagram, White reported this (quotations by using MMA Junkie).

“He’s nonetheless just one of the ideal in the environment,” White explained. “He’s a person of the greatest in the environment. He’s a person who has been amazingly plagued with injuries during his career. But, he’s continue to looked at as just one of the most effective in the earth.”

“For a man like Henry Cejudo, who actually is willing to fight any person and needs to fight all the most effective – you want Jose Aldo, the Dominick Cruz’s and those people form of men on your resume.”

Subscribe and get our each day e-mails and comply with us on social media.

By opting in, you concur to obtain e-mails with the newest MMA Information & Investigation from MMA Frenzy. Your details will not be shared with or marketed to 3rd events.

Now, if you like your matchmaking designed the meritocratic route, then likelihood are White’s remarks below will not resonate. Other bantamweights like Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan and Corey Sandhagen have scoring wins and not long ago.

But, in terms of a identify, Cruz has 1 of the major at 135 lbs ., and understandably so.

White talks ideas for Khabib’s next bout

In the primary event for UFC 249, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson are going to struggle for an interim title. While conversing about the latest champ, Nurmagomedov, White verified that he’ll face the winner (quotations through MMA Junkie).

“The Ferguson vs. Gaethje struggle is one particular of the most violent fights you will see,” White reported. “I can assure that. This fight is heading to be outstanding. The winner will battle Khabib for the title. This is for the interim. 100 per cent (the winner fights Khabib).”

“Khabib will be back again in September or October,” White mentioned.

Now, that news shouldn’t arrive as much too significant of a surprise. But, it is fascinating to hear White say that they’re wanting at September or Oct, and not August.

Recently Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, said that the champ could combat as early as August if the advertising wished.

UFC 249 will acquire put at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.