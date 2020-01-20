Dana White, Conor McGregor Defer on next opponents after UFC 246

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NPIpplqhpI [/ embed]

Conor McGregor is currently focusing exclusively on Donald Cerrone and his fight on Saturday night at UFC 246.

But as always with “Notorious” it is difficult not to look into the future.

Since McGregor mentions a possible – and likely – return to the boxing ring in the coming months, his next UFC fight is also a mystery.

For McGregor, he wants to stay in the welterweight division, where his fight against Cerrone is coming up, and possibly compete against Jorge Masvidal. White now sees it differently when he said Submission Radio.

“I don’t like Conor at the age of 170. I never did and I don’t now.” This guy was a 145 pound champion and is fighting at 170 pounds, ”said White. “It’s such a big leap. But that’s what Conor Conor is and that’s why everyone loves him. But if you look at this fight, two of the most popular fighters in UFC history compete against each other and people care therefore. “

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will meet Tony Ferguson in the coming months, but for now, these two – and this title – are locked up.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with MMA Frenzy’s latest MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

“Listen, Conor and I will be arguing privately,” said White. “I don’t like the Masvidal fight. And it annoys him when I say that. I would rather have him wait for Chabib and fight Chabib. But I don’t win most of my confrontations with Conor McGregor, so we’ll see what happens. “

What does this mean for Masvidal? White likes UFC welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman for his next opponent.

“Masvidal should fight Usman next,” said White. “This is the fight you have to fight.”

Of course, as only White can, he made sure to add this star to these possible futures.

“When do I not give the fans what the fans want? And when am I not giving Conor or even Israel – look at Israel, ”he said. “Israel wants to fight the baddest and meanest guy in the division if that guy isn’t next up for a title. He could sit around and wait for the Costa fight. He wants to fight the one that literally nobody wants to fight. Nobody wants this fight, nobody wants to fight Romero, and the fact that he wants it, I respect it so much that he gets the fight, so listen, I have my ideas on how things should go and who should do what , but it’s not always like this. Now look, Aldo and Cejudo want to fight. We will do it. We will see how it works. “