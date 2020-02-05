Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games, is leaving the company next month

Rockstar Games is one of the largest game development studios in the world. When a co-founder leaves the company, that’s pretty big news.

Take Two Interactive announced this afternoon that co-founder Dan Houser will leave the studio and will leave the company next month. The announcement is made via a document published by the publisher, which shows that Houser’s last day at the company is March 11, 2020. This starts a longer break for Houser, which will last until his last day in March.

After a long hiatus, starting in spring 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President Creative at Rockstar Games, will leave the company. Dan Houser’s last day is March 11, 2020.

We are very grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans, and an incredibly talented team that continues to focus on current and future projects.

