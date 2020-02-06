Dan Deacon on talking to trees, Brian Eno, player pianos and ‘Mystic Familiar’: NPR

After working on film music and collaborating with the New York Ballet and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Dan Deacon released Mystic Familiar, his first solo album in five years.

Dan Deacon’s home studio is a mix of a toy store and science laboratory – for musicians. There are shelves with digital audio devices, multiple computers and monitors, synthesizers stacked on synthesizers, and cables that are all connected together.

“I like how chaotic it is. I like thinking about chaos the way a forest is chaotic,” he says of the peace and uniformity of the trees from a distance. But when you get involved, leaves pile up and you raise the leaves and endless life creeps around in the dirt.

Deacon’s first solo album in five years, Mystic Familiar, has been released and chaos certainly plays a role in his music. His songs are tightly arranged, with layers of synthesizers and drums that can be heard.

As you know, Deacon’s concerts are no less hectic. At a recent show, he instructed the audience to actually dance their way out of the venue. He didn’t realize until it was too late that he led the crowd onto a busy street where they blocked several lanes.

In the past several projects, his employees have helped to channel this chaos. After a series of successful solo albums over the past decade and a half, Deacon worked as a producer, composed several film scores, and worked with the New York City Ballet and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

But when Deacon sat down to work on Mystic Familiar, he was alone and bumped into a wall. “I would leave these collaborations and come to my studio on my own and suddenly say, ‘Where’s the other voice that encourages me?’ ” he says.

Deacon often channels his inner voices in conversations and they are often self-critical, which reminds him that it took him five years to complete the albums, saying, “Finish this record, what’s wrong with you?” and “People keep asking when your next album will be released.”

Deacon said that he had to change the inner monologue.

“When you think about what you do to yourself in your head every day,” he says. “You have to change the system.”

He used some traditional methods – therapy, regular meditation – but he also went more unorthodox ways. Deacon used his meditation experience to replace these self-critical voices in his head. He created a number of non-human characters for the album, which are recorded in the title “Mystic Familiar”.

“This entire recording was about characters and different voices, and the nuances and quirks they have,” he says. “A confidant is a creature you can communicate with in a supernatural way. So Merlin’s owl is a familiar. A witch cat is a familiar.”

Trees often play the role of the familiar on the album. The song “Weeping Birch” is named after a tree outside the window in Deacon’s home studio, which he focuses on while meditating. Another song, “Sat By A Tree”, documents his experience of being guided by a tree.

“I think I tried to ask the tree, ‘What should I do?’ “Deacon says to write the song. “And looking back, I can understand that the tree was: ‘Oh my god, if I could get up and walk away from this guy, I would love it.’ And then when I started to embrace what the tree was actually going to say, it was like, “Well, what would you do if you could relax enough to do it?” And that lyric somehow ended up in that Song. “

Brian Eno was another Deacon employee to help him overcome his author’s blockade, although the legendary producer will not receive direct recognition for his contributions.

“I think if I gave Brian Eno producer loans, I would refrain from Brian Eno’s lawyers,” jokes Deacon.

Together with the artist Peter Schmidt, Eno designed a card game called “Oblique Strategies” to promote creativity. Deacon used the cards extensively as inspiration and encouragement when writing Mystic Familiar.

“So you just draw one of these cards and think about it,” Deacon says, picking up the deck. “‘Don’t be afraid of clichés.’ This is great, and I thought, “Okay. Yes. Thanks! “Because my music is interspersed with clichés and I had to rely on it.”

It wasn’t just trees and imaginary heroes that inspired Deacon in his work. There were some real human live musicians and a very important non-human: Deacons Player Piano.

In contrast to the old self-playing ragtime pianos, which were played with sheet music, Deacon’s piano is controlled by a computer. With the first song of the new album, all tracks form a gigantic piano army layer by layer.

The attraction of the player piano is that it can play things that people cannot physically, like the automated waves on “Become A Mountain”. But the instrument still has limits.

When Deacon displays a piano part on his computer, the digital version sounds perfect. “It is in direct time and every note is as loud as the last one unless I ask the computer to change it,” he says

But translate the same part to the player piano and the physical mechanics of the instrument means that the music comes out shaky. “It stops a bit sometimes and slows down and slows down,” he says.

Deacon was initially unhappy that the parts he designed on the computer didn’t sound the way he wanted them to. “When I started working with the player piano, I was frustrated by these imperfections because I was crazy and thought, ‘But it’s a machine. It should be perfect,'” he says.

In the course of the production of the album, however, he learned to accept this kind of imperfection and to regard it as a strength of using the player piano.

“That is what makes the instrument beautiful,” says Deacon. “Everything has limits and everything has its quirks, and these quirks create character.”

In the end, acceptance – the limits of his instrument and his own – was what all meditation, therapy, weeping birch, the spirit of Brian Eno pushed for, and it became a central theme of the album.

In Deacon’s own words, ending the album was like a festival for a large crowd.

“You can have a little dinner, but at some point you have to get it out on the table and I thought about it,” he says. “There are things that I’ll be better at in five years, but not in five years. I’m the me from now. And I have to make this record that reflects that now.”