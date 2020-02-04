Damon Albarn speaks new Gorillaz songs in collaboration with Slowthai

Damon Albarn called on Apple Music’s ALT CTRL for a chat about his latest song for Gorillaz, “Momentary Bliss.” The song contains instrumentation from the punk band Slaves and a couplet from the British rapper Slowthai, and was released as part of Slowilla by Gorillaz. video series. The series contains a different song with new guest artists per episode.

“[Slowthai] is a kindred spirit,” Albarn said. “You have to work with kindred spirits, people who are really in the same bag as you, about worldview and emotion. That is something you have to go on instinct, because you can listen to the music of people and be an admirer from afar, but until you are really in the room with each other, you really know if there will be some kind of connection. “

Albarn revealed that he has recorded six episodes of Slow Machine so far; on Instagram he refers to collaboration with Schoolboy Q, Sampa the Great and Tame Impala.

Albarn also discussed the recent political tides in Britain – Brexit was completed last weekend – and how Gorillaz has fought political conservatism with his music. “We have been raging for three years [Brexit], and in the end it was such an emphatic voice to leave that there is an element of betrayal and disappointment and sadness,” he said. “But we all just have to go further.”