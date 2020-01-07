Damn it! The head chef of Air France is the American Daniel Rose

Loading...

Let me start with a confession. I am an imperturbable francophile. In fact, I have long considered Paris to be my home and, despite the geography, in many ways I still do.

Having spent part of my childhood in Paris, my love for the city is imbued with a double dose of nostalgia and thrown entirely in pink hues – well, in fact, the golden hues of the monuments of the city when they are lit the night. I’m a cliche, it’s true.

But my great passion for France is fortunately tempered by a certain very affectionate humor towards the French. And if there is one thing I know about French people, it is that they like to keep things in French. In particular, when it comes to something symbolic and especially to everything that concerns the word France. And why not? This is not jingoist nationalism, but simply a deep reverence for things like the terroir of Bordeaux or the cheese of the city of Roquefort or the lavender fields of Grasse or the mother ship that is Notre Dame, and, of course, the great French chefs of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Imagine my surprise when I read that Daniel Rose, an American, had been appointed the new chief partner of Air France. Now, I must add here that Air France is not like United, Delta or JetBlue – it is, in all respects, the national airline. The charming on-board safety video shows women wearing iconic French sailor stripes and scarves, like only a real Parisian can control them. The flight attendants have impeccable manners, chic uniforms and can praise the virtues of each château on the wine list. The cheese on board is not too refrigerated and vacuum sealed in a stuffy plastic and the sparkling water is not carbonated. Without doubt, costs have been reduced in certain departments, as in all airlines, but what has survived Air France is unquestionably French.

And now, our own chef from the city of Wilmette, in the Midwest, would join the ranks of Guy Martin, Anne-Sophie Pic, Andrée Rosier and Daniel Boulud to become a culinary symbol of France for Air France. It was such an unusual gesture, an act so radical that I knew I had to meet Daniel Rose and see for myself how the man passed as French – or at least French enough.

The first thing you notice about Rose is that he has a childlike enthusiasm, a lovable charm and a disarming humility. But his humility is not due to lack of confidence or ambition, both abundant, but to an insatiable curiosity. Not all chefs with a Michelin star, a spot on the list of the world’s best restaurants and a James Beard award will jump at the chance to show you one of his favorite cookbooks, like Rose l did recently when I saw him in Paris at his restaurant Chez La Vieille. He keeps a copy of Adrienne Biasin’s cookbook, Le table d’Adrienne, at the restaurant and will show you how happy he is with his recipes. It was actually Biasin’s restaurant before his, and he likes to pay homage to his predecessor.

Chez La Vieille is Rose’s most relaxed restaurant. Located in a quiet corner of Les Halles, it is a meeting place too good to be a neighborhood secret. La Bourse and La Vie, my favorite, whose name is a riff on the expression “your money or your life”. (Rose: “Why choose?”) But it is Le Coucou, in New York, which is the most famous, although it was spring, a restaurant he opened in Paris in 2006 that made his reputation. For an American to open his first restaurant, and a French man no less, in Paris would be an act of pure bravado for the most part. For Rose, it was anything but. It is not this chef who will tell you that he started cooking at the age of five. In fact, his route to the kitchen – and to France – was much more haphazard.

“So, I ended up in Paris by accident,” says Rose, a coffee this afternoon this fall at Coucou. “I didn’t know where I wanted to be, so I thought I would go to university in Paris. From St. John’s College in Santa Fe, New Mexico. I had studied philosophy and music and mathematics and ancient Greece and decided that I wanted to go out in the world, but that I still had to go to school, so I was transferred to the American University of Paris , graduate as quickly as possible. Then, “he begins to laugh,” I tried to join the French Foreign Legion. What was I thinking about? I did not think! I thought, but not clearly. At this age, you wonder what can I do that is significant? The idea of ​​the Foreign Legion lasted one night. I still didn’t know I wanted to be a chef, but I started to like restaurants. Restaurants are a sacred space in France. It’s very deep. And I wanted to stay in France, so I went to cooking school. ”

After a short stay at the Paul Bocuse Institute in Lyon, Rose cooks in the cuisines of Brittany, Avignon and Guatemala before joining Yannick Alléno at the Hôtel Meurice in Paris. Alléno, at the time, was trying to win his third Michelin star. “I didn’t help him get three stars,” Rose told me quickly. “I was just a guy in the kitchen. If anything, I was embarrassed. Then I said to myself, if I want to continue, I have to open my own restaurant, so I found this little space in the 9th district and opened in spring 2006. It was an investment of 140,000 euros. Half was the bank. It took me seven years to pay. But it was one thing. It was a fabulous thing. ”

Two weeks after the opening of spring, Le Figaro declared it the culinary event of the decade, and Daniel Rose has become a household name among restaurant connoisseurs. “I think the French were charmed by the energy,” says Rose. “I had opened up in a somewhat dreary part of Paris. He had good energy. And good humility. If it had opened in an upmarket area of ​​the city, it could have ruffled a few feathers among its French colleagues. Instead, he was praised for bringing a neighborhood to life. Rose’s menu in the spring was French, but with a very contemporary focus on sourcing the best and freshest produce, dairy, seafood and meat he could find. As a newcomer, he was not burdened with long-standing relationships with suppliers, but could start with a blank slate and a curator according to his taste.

A year later, he meets French chef Marie-Aude Mery, who will become his wife. They married in 2012 and now have two children, both born in Paris. But, at the time, the couple cooked 24 hours a day. In 2015, Rose opened La Bourse et la Vie, a restaurant of impeccable classic French cuisine. The pepper sauce on his pepper steak is deeply rich with the depth that patiently overlaps and reduces the flavors over time, until the essence of each ingredient has been concentrated in its most exquisite note and then, of course, enriched with an abundance of fresh cream. (The dish is also on the Cuckoo’s menu.) That’s all that a French sauce is supposed to be – in other words, it’s clear that Rose adopted the traditional technique and perfected it. He is wise enough to leave the big one alone and not play with it, and that surely appeals to the French. His rum baba is widely regarded as the best in Paris, as is his stew, for which he simmers his broth for more than 12 hours, then uses fresh herbs, including chervil, to liven up and brighten up the broth just before serving.

“Cooking in France has been codified and organized, so you can study it,” Rose tells me. “You can live it, and you can study it.” The fact that the French fell so hard for Rose is, no doubt, partly due to her absolute adherence to their age-old techniques. It is this pupil who has surpassed his teacher with such grace that he only illicit pride.

Now, there is something very French about Rose. What I recognize in myself and those I know who have also lived in France – our sentence structure, for example, when we speak. It has a certain rhythm that is difficult to define but it is visibly different. A pleasure in the rituals and the familiar language surrounding food, from marketing to cooking to food. That Rose is almost never seen without wearing a black t-shirt may be the exception. He wears black t-shirts, black jeans and sneakers with such regularity that one afternoon in Paris, I heard him ask his staff if anyone had a set of chef whites that they could borrow. A television crew came to film him and wanted him to be “dressed as a chief.” Nobody did it.

But there’s more to his black t-shirt uniform. Rose would also be at home as a barista in Brooklyn, an architect in Berlin or in a Dublin rock group. Not wearing the classic French white tuque and not presenting yourself as a great chef allows the French to see him as an unpretentious young man of extreme talent rather than as a foreign upstart or infiltrator.

When Air France came to court, Rose immediately took up the challenge. “It was fun to take all the constraints of serving food at 30,000 feet and trying to deliver the most direct and simplest Frenchness.” And that’s exactly what he did. I never imagined that I would ask for a recipe for airplane food, but his chicken gratin is so delicious that I made it, and I now pass the recipe on to you.

INGREDIENTS:

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

Salt and pepper, to taste

5 yellow onions, minced

6 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

1 cup dry white wine

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Mashed potatoes

DIRECTIONS:

This is a very simple recipe, but it requires advance planning, since the chicken has to marinate overnight. Start two to three days before serving. He feeds four.

Day 1: Coat the chicken generously with mustard, cover and refrigerate for 12 hours to marinate.

Day 2: Preheat the oven to 200F. Sweat the onions in olive oil over medium heat until they start to soften slightly, about 5 minutes. Add the white wine, bring to a boil and cook until the wine has reduced by half. Remove from heat and season lightly with salt and pepper.

Place half of the onion mixture in a baking dish.

Season the thighs with salt and pepper and place them on the onions.

Cover the legs with the rest of the cooked onions.

Cover the dish with parchment paper, then again with aluminum foil. Bake for about an hour and a half, turning the legs halfway.

Remove the baking dish from the oven and let it return to room temperature. Refrigerate overnight. This step improves the flavor, but if you’re pressed for time, it can easily be skipped.

Day 3: Preheat the oven to 350F.

Separate the meat from the bones and discard the bones.

Spread four cups of mashed potatoes in the bottom of a small baking or gratin dish. Place the chicken pieces evenly over the potatoes, then cover with the cooked onions and any remaining liquid. Bake in the oven until the onions are slightly brown and the food is hot. Serve immediately.

