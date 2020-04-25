Damn Dolls DARKSiDERS Free Download

About Damn Dolls DARKSiDERS

You are Suzi and your best friend “Ana” is missing.

The only evidence you have is that “Ana” was seen near an abandoned house in the forest and that the former owner of the property was killed by local residents on charges of kidnapping and murder. ‘a girl.

The game is in the first person, roam the house freely to explore it.

Find ammo to load your gun, find hidden messages on the walls, and enter keys to unlock the doors.

There are people in the house who don’t want your business.

Your enemies are three possessed dolls and a creature with huge teeth.

The game has several Jump Scare.

Damn Dolls is a game of terror and suspense, its events occurred in the 80s.

Primary objective:

Survive the attacks of the dolls and eliminate the source of the evil in order to leave the house.



Technical specifications of this version.

Game version: initial version

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Uploader / Repacker group: Darksiders

Game file name: Damn_Dolls_DARKSiDERS.iso

Download size of the game: 774 MB



Damn Dolls DARKSiDERS system requirements



Before you start Damn Dolls DARKSiDERS Free Download, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 8.1 – 64 bit

Processor: Intel i5 or AMD equivalent (AMD FX 8500+ Series)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: 1 GB of video RAM

DirectX: version 10

Storage: 768 MB of available space

Recommended:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 – 64 bit

Processor: Intel i7 or equivalent AMD (AMD FX 9500+ Series)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 4 GB of video RAM

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 768 MB of available space

How to install?