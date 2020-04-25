Damn Dolls DARKSiDERS Free Download
About Damn Dolls DARKSiDERS
You are Suzi and your best friend “Ana” is missing.
The only evidence you have is that “Ana” was seen near an abandoned house in the forest and that the former owner of the property was killed by local residents on charges of kidnapping and murder. ‘a girl.
The game is in the first person, roam the house freely to explore it.
Find ammo to load your gun, find hidden messages on the walls, and enter keys to unlock the doors.
There are people in the house who don’t want your business.
Your enemies are three possessed dolls and a creature with huge teeth.
The game has several Jump Scare.
Damn Dolls is a game of terror and suspense, its events occurred in the 80s.
Primary objective:
Survive the attacks of the dolls and eliminate the source of the evil in order to leave the house.
Technical specifications of this version.
- Game version: initial version
- Interface language: English
- Audio language: English
- Uploader / Repacker group: Darksiders
- Game file name: Damn_Dolls_DARKSiDERS.iso
- Download size of the game: 774 MB
Damn Dolls DARKSiDERS system requirements
Before you start Damn Dolls DARKSiDERS Free Download, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
- Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 8.1 – 64 bit
- Processor: Intel i5 or AMD equivalent (AMD FX 8500+ Series)
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: 1 GB of video RAM
- DirectX: version 10
- Storage: 768 MB of available space
Recommended:
- Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 – 64 bit
- Processor: Intel i7 or equivalent AMD (AMD FX 9500+ Series)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: 4 GB of video RAM
- DirectX: version 11
- Storage: 768 MB of available space
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
- Download the “Journey to the Savage Planet” installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.