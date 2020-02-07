Damian Lillard congratulates Jerrick Harding on becoming Weber State men’s basketball top scorer

SALT LAKE CITY – Damian Lillard is without a doubt the most recognizable basketball player in the history of Weber State, although he is only fourth on the list of top scorer of all time thanks to an injury he sustained during his student days and the fact that he left Ogden after his junior season for the NBA.

Starting Thursday night, the player is on top of the Wildcats senior guard Jerrick Harding, who scored 44 points in Weber’s 70-66 win over Sacramento State to pass Jeremy Senglin.

Lillard was in town on Friday when his Portland Trail Blazers took on the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena (Weber State athletic director Tim Compton and head basketball coach Randy Rahe met him on the field before the game), and although he hasn’t had one yet opportunity to personally congratulate Harding, he explained before the game how impressed he was with the performance of the Wildcat.

“It’s a big problem, you know, especially with many people who came before him,” Lillard said, adding that he saw highlights of Thursday’s game, “so I’m just very happy for him and congratulations to him.”

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard embraces his college coach Randy Rahe, of Weber State, for the Blazers NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City.

Rick Bowmer, AP

Lillard said that he and Harding occasionally talk, because Harding will sometimes reach the five-fold All-Star with questions. Lillard said on Friday that it would be nice for him to see players after him very successful in Weber State.

“If you already see the success that medium-sized players have had a professional career, you see that you have inspired many truly talented players not to feel like they should go to these big universities and larger schools where they might not play, “Lillard said. “They go to these smaller schools and they can have the kind of impact he has had. You like to see it. “

Lillard said the NBA has become much friendlier to medium-sized players, at least in part because “they have been overlooked and they enter the competition and they can hang on – man power, man mentality, and you had to learn you’re not from a high school school competition. “