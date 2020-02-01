Damage linked to $ 10 million in the burning Oxford County farm

Firefighters are fighting on Saturday 1 February 2020 against a huge fire in a pig farm near Tillsonburg. The owners told firefighters that there are 6,000 pigs in the shed, with an estimated damage between $ 8 million and $ 10 million. (Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services Facebook)

Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services (Facebook)

Firefighters are fighting a huge fire at a pig farm near Tillsonburg, which is expected to leave damage for nearly $ 10 million.

A barn with thousands of pigs caught fire early Saturday morning, police and fire brigades say. Hawkins Road, west of Tillsonburg, remains closed between the Dereham and Culloden lines.

“We are still trying to control the fire,” said Jeff Van Rybroeck, chief of southwestern Oxford, adding that it is too early to know what caused the flames.

“We are in control of the fire, but we are still working on hotspots and ambers. We now have excavators on site to help us remove the roof from the portions so that we can get to the fire better. “

Crews were called at 5 o’clock in the morning.

The owners pin $ 8 million to $ 10 million damage between ownership and content, including their livestock, VanRybroeck said. Firefighters have been told that there are 6,000 pigs in the shed.

Hawkins Road will remain closed until Saturday afternoon, he said.

“We will probably be here most of the day,” said VanRybroeck.

Three firefighters are fighting the fire, including South-West Oxford and crews from Tillsonburg and Bayham.

In a social media message, drivers were also asked to avoid Clearview Drive and Pressey Road where water tankers are filled.

[email protected]

twitter.com/MeganatLFPress