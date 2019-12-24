Dalton Nixon brings hardness, "winning spirit" to BYU basketball

Loading...

PROVO – BYU senior forward, Dalton Nixon, has built a reputation for playing boldly and recklessly abandoning: diving for loose balls, hitting boards and making difficult passes.

"That's his game," said Dalton's father, Kevin Nixon, a former Cougar star.

In the second game of the season, a victory over southern Utah, Dalton Nixon elbowed him in the face that resulted in three points under the left eye, which is emblematic of how he plays.

But he didn't always play that way.

"Dalton is Dalton. He is a beast. He does all the little things." – Yoeli Childs of BYU, in Dalton Nixon

“I joke with him all the time. I say: "If you were so hard in high school, we would have won three state championships." He has adapted his game, "said Kevin Nixon." He returned home from his mission and realized that to get to the floor, knowing that he was not going to receive many shots or offensive opportunities, he needed to adjust his game a little and do what that was necessary to get it ". on the floor. He embraced the strength and conditioning. It has worked quite well for him. (BYU) needs an internal presence. He has the hardness to do it."

Since Yoeli Childs returned to the court after a nine-game NCAA suspension to open the season, Dalton Nixon has gone from starting to start off the bench.

But look at his contributions in that role: he recorded a personal record of 17 points against UNLV on December 7, then, on December 10, he collected a record of 10 rebounds against Nevada.

In the Cougars' 68-64 victory over the state of Utah, Nixon blocked a shot with 56 seconds remaining that proved to be a crucial stop for BYU. Nixon was the best team plus 15 in the USU game, which means that the Cougars beat the Aggies by 15 in the 23 minutes he was on the court, although he finished with only two points.

"Dalton is Dalton. He is a beast. He does all the little things," Childs said after beating the Aggies. "No matter who we are playing with, it may be against a team like Kansas or the team we play (on Saturday against the state of Utah). He always does the little things for us. He is all about the team. I love playing with that boy. "

In the 91-61 strokes last Saturday against Weber State, Nixon returned to the starting lineup due to an injury to forward Kolby Lee. He scored 11 points, collected three rebounds and distributed three assists.

"If you throw him in any position, he is going to score the ball," guard Alex Barcello said. “You can shoot the ball, you can put it inside. It is just a great body. He is a basketball player. "

On top of that, Nixon has made 16 of 37 triples this season after shooting only 1 of 16 from the 3-point range a year ago.

"We have great shooters in this team," he said. “It really helps us to extend the floor and we all have confidence in each other. That has been a big part of the offseason with the new coaching staff, to make shots. "

As a senior, Nixon has agreed to be a leader and do whatever it takes to help BYU win games.

“We have excellent seniors in the team. I have not been in a team in BYU with so many older people. It is a good opportunity for each of us. Our leadership comes in different ways, ”he said. “For me, I love bringing energy to the team and being able to help everyone and try to improve my teammates. Every boy on the team has something else they can contribute that unites this team. The seniors of the team, we feel we have a chip on the shoulder. "

In the season, Nixon is averaging 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. He is shooting 53% from the field and 43% from 3. He has also had 27 assists, 12 steals and four blocks.

Nixon was one of the main reasons why Cougars with little hand and size problems were able to publish a 6-3 record without Childs in the lineup.

Just before Childs returns to the court in early December, coach Mark Pope met with Nixon to inform him that he would no longer be in the starting lineup.

"Here is a boy playing at a historical level. He takes us to 6-3 and is competent in the 3-point line and the work he has done in a small team that tries to handle the boards and play out of position and do all these things; it has had an incredible start to the season, "Pope told reporters last week. "He has been the winning spirit of the team and I go to him and I say:" I will pull your starting point. "This is what happens with Dalton." He is just a winner. This game, when you give this game without an agenda, when you give all your heart and soul to this game, it rewards you. It's a rule Not many people are willing to do it and give everything they have for this game. He does."

How could Nixon achieve a personal record in points despite leaving the bench?

"It doesn't surprise me. He had to give up his starting point. He gave the last thing he had to go to this game. There aren't many players who are willing to do it. There aren't many teams that are lucky enough to have a guy who has a heart and a winning attitude to do it, "Pope said. "But he is simply special. There is no coach in the United States who will not kill to put him in his team, at any level, because he simply helps you win. He is playing at the moment just to do everything possible to help this team to win. He is playing with great confidence but he has won. He is a stallion. I love it. "