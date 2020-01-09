Dallas, VA police fatally shoot a man armed with a knife

Loading...

Officials at a Veterans Affairs Hospital in Dallas fatally shot a man who was armed with a knife and refused to put it down, according to Dallas police, late Wednesday night.

Dallas police officers were not involved in the shots, but the department is investigating the incident. The police did not describe what happened in the moments before the shots or whether the man threatened the officers.

It was unclear how many officers fired their weapons.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital after the gunfire, where he died of his injuries, the police said. The veterans involved in the shootout were not injured.

Dallas officials responded to a report about a gunfight at the Veterans Affairs Hospital on South Lancaster Road at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, the police said. They were told that the hospital police had come into contact with a man who had come to the hospital for psychiatric problems and who had a knife.

The hospital officials told the Dallas officials that at some point during their interaction with him, he would go away and they would follow him and try to disarm him, the police said. Their attempts were unsuccessful, the officers reported, and they fired their weapons and beat him.

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the shootout.

