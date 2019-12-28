Dale Steyn wants to leave BBL's first shock

Loading...

Steyn came back later and hit a better length to finish with 1-29 of three overs.

"My first one was a shock," he laughed.

"Maybe the nerves, eager to play, it just shows that there is a bit of concern, you want to do well for your team and I was very excited at the idea of play in the Big Bash.

"You want to come in and put a stamp on the game, so there are always a few nerves."

He said that it was often difficult to meet one's own expectations when arriving in a new league.

"The last campaign (in South Africa), I wanted to be more aggressive, to take more wickets but this evening, I did not have the impression of having that in me", has t -he declares.

"And when you live 20 for your first one, you slide things back; you don't want to look like an absolute idiot in your first game."

Steyn was impressed by the sleeves of Captain Glenn Maxwell (43 of 25), who had two incredible six on the verge, comparing him to a former Proteas teammate who is expected to join the Brisbane Heat later in the tournament.

"Guys like AB de Villiers are 360-degree players and he's up there too," said Steyn.

"Virender Sehwag was someone who could open the blade like that, but smart because he can go through and hit you on a deep square leg (the next ball).

"As a melon, you always guess" what is it doing? "."

"He is a phenomenal thinker of the game and, ultimately, he can also execute them."

