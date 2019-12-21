Dale Steyn opens quickly in South Africa

Loading...

The lateral tension that prevented Steyn from participating in the Stars' first two games was recovered during his participation in the Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League, the South African national competition for the T20. Far from looking unsuccessful, Steyn burned eight games in which he won 15 wickets at an average of 15.13, making him the third wicket in the tournament.

Coincidentally, it was Imran Tahir, longtime teammate of Steyn Proteas, the leg spinner, who passed the count only a few months after his 41st birthday. Steyn vowed not to die wondering during what is now looming as a four-game streak with the Stars, starting against the Adelaide Strikers on Friday.

"I am normally quite restrictive in the racing department," Steyn told Sunday age.

"I take a wicket here and there, which is important. I mean everyone's always talked about fast bowlers and most of all about me as a strike pitcher, but I consider myself someone who could hold the tracks, you know, more than 200 games, I & # 39; I have taken a lot of wickets but I have a pretty decent saving rate. And I thought that was where I could get my wickets or be effective for the team, to stay tight.

"But this season, I decided that I wanted to be a little more aggressive. So I was a little more aggressive with my wicket options. I probably upset more bouncers than usual, or more attack lines, more aggressive terrain settings, and I took more wickets this time so that you know it is weird in this game, you are still learning and it is a big mindset. As soon as you change your mind, it works sometimes. It could have gone completely the other way, but I think if you can back it up with good skill, it tends to work in your favor. "

Make no mistake about it, it's about the brain rather than the muscles.

"It doesn't have to be a whiplash and rebound. It's about taking more courageous options. So instead of going to the wide line and trying to stop a guy from marking a limit, I prefer to go straight to the stumps this time and say, "If you missed, I hit."

"I was just trying to get more wickets and I found that by getting wickets you slow down the game completely better." I think if I only play five or four games, I would probably rather do it than walk away with two wickets and a savings rate of six. And then thank you, guys, it was amazing. I prefer to come here and try to blow it out of the water and take 10 wickets in five games. You know and you make a mark on the game, so yes, I will try to continue what I did at MSL. "

Dale Steyn (right) with Stars coach David Hussey.Credit: AAP

With 15 years of international cricket behind him, Steyn should have nothing more to prove. There is no need to break speed records. So he doesn't let his ego get in the way of confusion. With a bowling match in the Indian Premier League at 156.2 km / h, Steyn can still climb into the 140, but knows that this is not really the goal of bowling in white ball cricket.

"It's really about changing the pace," he said.

"This is where the big thing comes in. Everyone sits there waiting for 150 or 145 and then you can really drop it and then you can accelerate. So when you're working on consistency, it's not as fast as it normally would be like a test match or a day match. "

Steyn made the long journey Down Under during the week with renewed optimism about the match in his home country. It had been a trying few weeks for South African cricket after the suspension of Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe amid allegations of misconduct. This happened after a disappointing year for the Proteas, who missed the 50-year-old World Cup semi-finals in England and were beaten in a series of tests in India.

There have also been a series of defeats to English county cricket under Kolpak rules, the Proteas dealt a serious blow earlier this year when the emerging paceman Duane Olivier ended his international career by signing with Yorkshire.

But key members of the old South African cricket guard came to the rescue, instilling confidence in Steyn. Proteas' long-time goalkeeper Mark Boucher has become the national team coach, former skipper Graeme Smith is the new cricket director and legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis has joined the team batting.

"All of a sudden, you just felt that there was a certain direction. And the strange thing is that cricket in South Africa is really very good. You are watching the MSL. There were incredible cricketers and fantastic performances, you know, and especially the senior players who did that. AB (de Villiers) was there with the slopes, Imran Tahir was there with the ticket offices, I myself had taken ticket offices.

“Chris Morris was remarkable, David Miller scored points, Quinton de Kock led well, Faf du Plessis, they won the thing.

"A lot of senior players and Proteas players behave very well, but these are just the conference room stuff that you know, a little like overshadowing cricket, which is a bit disappointing because unfortunately players don't Really have no influence on this. But now that I think you have guys like Graeme and Bouch who came and Kallis a batting consultant, I'm sure they'll chain other former senior players, guys with good international experience , cricket will be fine. This is not a problem. You know, they just need to sort through this shit in the boardroom. And then it will be fine. "

Steyn has reason to remain optimistic. In its lifetime, South African cricket has endured everything from match-fixing controversies to quota dramas.

"South African cricket, we are quite resilient," he said.

"Even through everything (we've crossed), we still sort of find ourselves at the very top of the world cricket ladder. I think with guys like Graeme coming in now, he's very aware of things like transformation is very aware of everything we want as a country in our cricket team. And it will ensure that it continues to grow, but at the same time without compromising the game, you know, because we are an exceptional world-class cricket team. "

Part of the reason why players choose to play instead in England rather than South Africa is the fact that national and international South African teams have been forced to meet transformation quotas for blacks. African and colored players. Steyn lived in a country ruled by apartheid until he was a schoolboy. So he understands and embraces the process.

“We are all very aware of the reasons for this. As South Africans, this is the life we ​​live.

"It’s in every practice, it’s not only in the world of sport, it’s in work, medicine, it doesn’t matter, the So everyone is very aware of the direction that our country is trying to go and why we are trying to do it and we all think it is fair enough. "

He acknowledges, however, that he is lucky that his brilliant brilliance has left him free from the traps of transformation targets.

"But as an athlete, personally, I never really had to worry about it. I have been fortunate to be at the top of my game and this position has never really been questioned. I just managed to get out and do my thing. Unfortunately, I can't speak for many other guys. If it is a 50-50 inside, we will be going in the opposite direction of some players. And that’s why you get the guys to play Kolpak, and that’s fair enough too. "

Steyn hasn't completely shut the door on international cricket for a day, but it is at T20 that his future lies mainly with the Proteas. Next year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia is looming. It has become clear in recent days that de Villiers is in talks to make an international comeback and play in this tournament.

South Africa's Dale Steyn after firing Australian Alex Carey on a day out in Hobart last year.

Steyn is thrilled with what his team – long underperforming in international tournaments – could do on these shores. He was inspired by how Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus brought players from far-away countries, leading South Africa to the Webb Ellis Trophy this year.

“After watching the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup, we saw what can be done and how it should be done. And the best way to do it is to have your best players, you know, one of our best players was, you know, someone like François Stein, who actually won the Cup of the World 12 years ago, you know, and he was at this World Cup again. So many of these players have not been playing for South Africa for a long time. They played all over the world. But when it comes to the World Cup, he said, okay, I don't care, these are the guys they are South African, they are the best players the country has to offer and that's what I'm taking to the World Cup.

"And I think it would be silly on our part if we look at some of the best players we have and if it's AB de Villiers even if he's retired, we can go see him and tell him : "Look, you are the best drummer in the world, in every tournament you participate in, you are the best scorer and you are an outstanding player. And if you are fit and good enough, come to another World Cup. I don't think it would be a problem to try to persuade him to do it. "

Having played cricket around the world, Steyn saw the power of the game come together. But he also saw other cricketers struggling with mental health issues. He is therefore full of praise for his Stars' teammates Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson, who are among those who have recently taken time out in the sport for the sake of their own well-being.

"It's a global problem, not just in cricket," said Steyn.

"It's just such a huge thing. You know, everyone's just trying to get on with life, you know, and these problems that we have to deal with, you know, whether it's finances or your wife or your little one friend or your parents, it doesn’t matter. Especially with cricketers, and you know the amount of cricketers you see them in the morning at breakfast and their eyes look like squirted of blood, because the night before they had some kind of problem, you know, that they had to face and now go over there and play and the audience doesn't know it, you know, so you need someone to manage this mental space.

"It is so important. And I'm just glad to see that the guys are now starting to come out rather than, like holding it, holding it, holding it because it could really go to a dark, dark place , dark. Sport can take a back seat, your health is most important. "

