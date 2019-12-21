Dale Steyn gives Australians a kick but no ugliness when he returns to South Africa

Loading...

Warner and Smith were both booed when they played in England earlier this year, while some fans dressed up as pieces of sandpaper.

South African crowds were criticized earlier in the 2018 series when fans taunted Warner by wearing masks from New Zealand rugby player Sonny Bill Williams, a reference to Warner's wife Candice, involved in an affair with Williams more than a decade earlier.

Embarrassing: Clive Eksteen and Altaaf Kazi posing with spectators wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks.

A pair of South African cricket officials were widely convicted during the series after posing for a photo with fans wearing Williams masks.

It is against a backdrop of such a toxic story that Warner and Smith are ready to return to South African cricket grounds.

However, the legendary Steyn, who remains available for the international selection of the T20 after withdrawing from the cricket test earlier this year, allayed fears of ugly scenes early next year.

"They'll be fine," Steyn told the Sunday Age and the Sun-Herald.

"Our crowds in South Africa, they enjoy good sports and yes you know they might be a bit mocking but they are not ugly. This is one thing about South Africans. They will be cool. There will be a bit of a joke. "

Steyn said it was not up to him to argue whether the Australian trio's bans were fair, but said he continued to thrive playing against the Australians.

"I love playing against the Australians. I know them so well yeah. Over the years and years spent playing against Australia, IPL and other teams, you can do it all with these guys. I will not say that the sanctions imposed on them were severe or not. Yeah, that’s not my position.

"But no matter who plays for Australia, you can play against the Australian team, they are always a good team to play against. I am so excited to see them come back to South Africa. Warner, he is when he's in shape, Steve Smith, Finchy [Aaron Finch], Maxi [Glenn Maxwell], you know, that's who you want to measure yourself against as a melon so it's going to be fun. "

